Courtesy of Sam Sentelle
Brian Estep took the community service pledge on July 30 as a new member of Putnam Rotary.
In high school he helped form a rock band and he marched in the drum line of the Pride of the Southland band at the University of Tennessee where he graduated in 1998.
He holds an AIA Tampa Bay Design Award for WUSF-TV Studios and an AIA WV Honor Award for the Emma Byrd Center for Higher Education in Beckley.
Brian joined Silling Architects in Charleston in 2012.
A native of Charleston, Estep makes his home with his spouse and their son in Scott Depot.