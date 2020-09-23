The following is a synopsis of the Putnam Rotary meeting of Sept. 15. Putnam Rotary meets at 8 a.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Area 34 in Hurricane.
“Our office keeps records, bookkeeping and payroll for the county,” Brian Wood told Rotarians this morning, “and elections is just one thing that we do.”
Putnam’s County Clerk is preparing for a general election in a few weeks.
“The work never stops, but right now with the COVID situation, we’ve still got to be there for the people,” he said. “If we’re not there, the banks can’t lend, the builders can’t build, the real estate brokers can’t sell, and people can’t record [deeds].
“The team did a great job during the primary election with social distancing and safety issues.
“Right now, we’re working out of the record room. We have the bookkeeping and payroll side ‘quarentined’ in one section and the election in another, separated by plexiglass screens for (health protection),” he said.
“In the primary, we mailed out applications because a quarantine order was in place. We had applications for 9,635 ballots.
“Federal money — CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) money — paid for those cards. This time they don’t pay for it,” Wood explained. “I don’t mind the extra work.
“It’s very hard to remove (names) from the rolls. Once you know they are not there, you send a card. The card comes back and we put them on the inactive list for two (election cycles).
“In the primary, we had three people that voted in person, and also voted an absentee. Their vote was not counted twice.”
Intentional double voting is a felony, he said, “but it’s hard to prove beyond a reasonable doubt. We have good rules (to update voter registrations), but for some reason (in the primary) the non-delivered ballots were not returned.
“I’m not for mailing out ballots to everybody, or applications to everybody. If you want to vote absentee, you’ve got to request it. I know then that there’s a living, breathing human being who has filled out the application and we’ve got the signature...and it avoids a cost mandate for the County Commission.”
“Voter registration deadline for the coming election is October 13th,” Wood continued. “You can get registered to vote online,” at the Putnam Clerk’s website, he told the group. “You can request an absentee ballot through the Secretary of State’s portal.”
Early voting begins Oct. 21 and extends through Oct. 31.
Of 39,436 voters registered in Putnam County, about 25,000 are expected to vote in the general election on Nov. 3.