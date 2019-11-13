WINFIELD — Bright Futures Learning Services in Winfield hosted a craft fair on Nov. 2 to raise money and awareness for CARES, a newly active 501(c)3 organization with a mission focused around the idea of building the world that should be for West Virginia families facing autism.
CARES, which is based in Putnam County, has been a nonprofit for nearly three years, but became active early this year with programming and implementation, according to executive director Sarah Harris.
“In that time we have grown from 300 followers (on Facebook) to over 1,000, hosted two successful fundraisers — one in April in partnership with Camp Appalachia, which raised over $20,000 to fund summer camps for special needs children and their families, and one in September at Sleepy Hollow, which raised $25,000 to advance our missions to educate and build upon programming initiatives we have started this year.
“We hosted three traditional summer camps in June, August and September, and a Halloween Sensory Spooktacular last Saturday, which drew around 200 people. It was amazing.”
Bright Futures, where the Nov. 2 craft fair was held, is an Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) provider; its owner, Jill McLaury, was awarded the SBA’s 2019 Woman Owned Business of the Year award earlier this year. She is also the founder of CARES.
“Another important platform we have at CARES is to expand access to ABA providers throughout WV so that more children have access to this medically necessary, life-changing programming,” Harris said.
The CDC estimates that 1 in 59 children under 18 are diagnosed with autism. In West Virginia, that translates to approximately 6,000 kids. The Mountaineer Autism Project released findings last year stating that less than 10% are receiving ABA therapies. That means that 5,400 West Virginia children aren’t able to access it.
“CARES is working to change that reality,” Harris said.
The craft fair was one initiative toward that goal. Its aim was to bring the community in and highlight what ABA is, how it works, and what it can do.
“I, too, am the mother of a child on the spectrum,” Harris said. “My son was diagnosed at 8 years old, he’s now 9 1/2, and I left my career in (human resources) behind in order to ensure he was able to get the supports be needed in a timely manner. Six months later, I stumbled upon CARES, and six months of active volunteer work led me to a leadership role within the organization. I wholeheartedly believe in the mission, and my son is seeing great gains with ABA therapy through another provider in the area, Diversified Assessments and Therapy Services.”
Learn more about CARES by visiting www.facebook.com/WVCARESforautism/ or wvcaresforautism.org.