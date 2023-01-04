The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Gov. Jim Justice announced recently the preliminary approval of $6 million in grant funding for two broadband infrastructure projects for Kanawha, Jackson, Putnam, and Lincoln counties, through the Line Extension Advancement and Development program.

A branch of Justice’s Billion-Dollar Broadband Strategy, the LEAD program is a plan to invest more than $1 billion in state and federal funds to make broadband connectivity available for the first time to 200,000 West Virginia homes and businesses.

