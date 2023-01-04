Gov. Jim Justice announced recently the preliminary approval of $6 million in grant funding for two broadband infrastructure projects for Kanawha, Jackson, Putnam, and Lincoln counties, through the Line Extension Advancement and Development program.
A branch of Justice’s Billion-Dollar Broadband Strategy, the LEAD program is a plan to invest more than $1 billion in state and federal funds to make broadband connectivity available for the first time to 200,000 West Virginia homes and businesses.
Broadband projects receiving LEAD program funds are for Altice USA coverage in the Sissonville and Alum Creek areas.
The Altice USA: Greater Sissonville LEAD program funding is $4 million, with more than $6 million in matching funds. The estimated fiber mileage is 538, with nearly 5,900 targeted addresses in Kanawha and Jackson counties to be served. One address location in Putnam County is included in the project.
The Altice USA: North Lincoln-Alum Creek area will receive $2 million in LEAD program funds, complemented by more than $2.3 million in matching funds.
Altice USA will expand broadband services to 3,442 targeted addresses in Lincoln and Kanawha counties. The project will include the installation of approximately 230 miles of fiber infrastructure to provide broadband services in the project area.
The governor’s announcement marked the third round of grants awarded through the LEAD program. The approved projects will result in approximately 768 miles of new fiber infrastructure, providing broadband connectivity to 9,337 homes and businesses in West Virginia.
The state’s total investment of $6 million will leverage an additional $8,366,765 from other funding sources, for a total broadband infrastructure investment of $14,366,765 for this round.
