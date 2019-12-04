HUNTINGTON — A Winfield man has been indicted in Cabell County after his brother died of an overdose last year.
Jeffrey Greg Totten, of Winfield, West Virginia, was indicted on one count alleging drug delivery resulting in death. According to the indictment, Totten’s charges stem from the Nov. 26, 2018, heroin overdose death of Chad Arden Totten, 45, of Hurricane.
According to an obituary, the defendant is the brother of the victim. He faces a prison sentence of anywhere from three to 15 years if convicted. No other details were made available.