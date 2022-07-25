HURRICANE — There always seems to be that one family in the neighborhood who hosts the best parties and whose house is a revolving door of happy guests.
With that family, you feel comfortable, included, and energized. They serve up the best food, conversation and laughs.
Zander Wagner’s family is “that” family … but on a much larger scale than just one neighborhood. The Wagner family opens its doors every day to a city, a community — and they wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I love entertaining and hosting people,” Wagner says. “That’s why owning Bubbarino’s has been so enjoyable to me.”
Bubbarino’s Bites & Bubbles, located at 3501 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, is the second business young Wagner has opened since graduating from Marshall University in 2019.
“I have worked in the food/service industry since I was 15,” the Ona native and resident recounts. “Our family was involved with a pizza franchise for about 10 years. At age 21, I started my first business, Axes In O’s Axe Throwing Company, and knew that’s what I was meant to do.”
Wagner loves hosting his community in a family-friendly environment.
“We love building relationships with the locals and serving them,” he enthuses. “After I graduated college with my marketing degree, we looked into taking our food knowledge and experience to the next level and start a family restaurant.”
Bubbarino’s had its soft opening in February, and Wagner’s entire family has been serving up their brand of hospitality ever since.
“My mom and dad, Stacey and Shane Wagner, are also in on this journey with me,” Wagner notes. “My brother and sister, Macey and Xavier, work at Bubbarino’s as well. We are truly a family-operated business.”
At Bubbarino’s, the family combined a sports pub vibe with a family friendly environment that feels like a cozy den.
“We love happy people and a good environment!” Wagner says.
Since Bubbarino’s is family-owned and not a franchise, Wagner and his family had to piece everything together from scratch, from choosing a menu to designing a website, from hiring staff to establishing the restaurant’s layout.
“The most rewarding aspect of owning this business is watching all of the puzzle pieces come together and seeing how Bubbarino’s has become a fun place for people to be,” says Wagner.
The name “Bubbarino’s” and the eye-catching logo (hat, sunglasses, and mustache) do not necessarily have special significance to the Wagner family.
“We honestly don’t have a particular inspiration behind the name or logo,” Wagner admits. “We wanted to create a name that was catchy and a logo that was memorable. The ‘bites’ in our name represents our food and the ‘bubbles’ represents our signature house drinks and cocktails.”
As any good host knows, good food is key to any successful gathering, so developing a menu of crowd-pleasing food has been important to Zander Wagner and his family.
“We offer pizza, burgers, subs, salads, wings, chicken, seafood, pasta, fried foods, and more,” he says, adding: “Our pizza and burgers are definitely the most popular items.”
Several days each week, Bubbarino’s Bites & Bubbles offers discounted and/or unique menu items. On Munchy Mondays, patrons can expect a special menu of fun and creative options. On BOGO Tuesdays and Wing Wednesdays, pizza and wings are buy one, get one, respectively. On Thirsty Thursdays, customers can enjoy discounted fountain drinks and adult beverages.
Wagner has a variety of plans in the works for Bubbarino’s, including a loyalty club (‘The Bub Club’) that offers monthly promotions, an expanded parking lot, and outdoor seating which will be available in spring 2023.
Still bigger plans include a second Bubbarino’s location — in Barboursville.
“The Barboursville store is in progress and we are hoping to be open by the end of the year,” Wagner says. “It will be located behind Chase Bank in Barboursville and the address is 6148 Childers Road.”
For Zander Wagner and his family, a second Bubbarino’s location will be another opportunity to bring their family’s brand of neighborhood hospitality to the community.
“We love being involved with the community and seeing all of the familiar faces come back to hang out with us,” he said.
If you would like to hang out with the Wagners at Bubbarino’s Bites & Bubbles in Putnam County, the hours are 4-9 p.m. Mondays; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays. You can check out Bubbarino’s at www.bubbarinos.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.