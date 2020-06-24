Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Buffalo High School will have its graduation at 7 p.m. June 25 at the Buffalo High School football stadium. The ceremony is contingent upon CDC guidelines in place at that time.

TOP HONORS STUDENTS: Haley Kearston Nutter, the child of Chad and Julie Nutter; Chloe Autumn Bailey, the child of David and Tasha Bailey; and Jamie Lee Irvine, the child of Kevin and Pamela Irvine.

GRADUATING CLASS CONTINUED: Damion Hunter Armstead; Gale Austin Armstrong; Blake Remington Asbury; Olivia Renea Ashworth; Emma Elaine Bailes; Chloe Autumn Bailey; Anthony Cole Ballard; Amandalee Grace Ferguson Barnett; Jackson Ray Bays; Lucy Catherine Bell; Margaret Jean Bird; Shelby Renea Blankenship; Chloe Savannah Brock; Elijah Bartus Brock; Makenzie Bailey Call; Chase Gentry Casto; Emma Jane Cochran; Travis Dillon Deal; Jonathon Scott Eads; Christian Michael-Todd Eddy; Logan Dale Elliott; Evan Lee Flora; Alexander Joel Fowler; Zachery Cameron Garrison; Nathan Lee Gibson; Madison Taylor Gillispie; Paige Faith Gritt; Pryce Martini Gritt; William Lee Hamilton; Jessica Paige Hardesty; Logan Edward Harris; Joseph Wayne Hicks Jr.; Whitney Nicole Hill; Baylee Nicole Holmes; Dalton Joseph Huddle; Jamie Lee Irvine; Dallas Justin Jarrett; Samuel Brian Jimenez; Katelyn Renee Johnston; Gracie Elizabeth Jones; Meagan Grace Kearns; Kayla Marie Keblesh; Sara Elizabeth Kilgore; Hannah Lee Knight; Brad Lee Large; Kendra Faith Legg; Cameron Chase Lovejoy; Faith Isabella Lovejoy; Madison Leeann Lovejoy; Dylan Blake Luikart; Christopher Luke Martin; Brayden Taft Mayo; Abeigh Janae Meadows; Autumn Reine Miller; Josie Nicole Moore; Seth David Morton; Haley Kearston Nutter; Brookelyn Leigh Painter; Allen Lee Parsons; Richard Lee Parsons; Henderson Paul Patton; Adam Kenneth Pennington; Jacob Wayne Pickens; Ashlee Day Priddy; Jessica Joelle Raynes; Garrett Lee Reedy; Adam Michael Rhodes; Codey Allen Riley; Audrey Kaye Rogers; Jessica Dawn Rowe; Lindsey Jean Russell; Morgan Marie Saunders; Brittany Madison Shook; Adam Chance Slaman; Elijah Nathaniel Sowards; Jala Regan Spencer; Kelsey Renee Templeton; Alexander Lynn Tempus; Summer Dawnn Thomas; Joshua Scott Tucker; Preston Scott Tucker; Paige Madison Webb; Alexander Thomas Whittington; Philip Trey Wilfong; Justin Ray Williams; Timothy Eli Williams; and Zackery Richard Witt.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.