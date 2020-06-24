Buffalo High School will have its graduation at 7 p.m. June 25 at the Buffalo High School football stadium. The ceremony is contingent upon CDC guidelines in place at that time.
TOP HONORS STUDENTS: Haley Kearston Nutter, the child of Chad and Julie Nutter; Chloe Autumn Bailey, the child of David and Tasha Bailey; and Jamie Lee Irvine, the child of Kevin and Pamela Irvine.
GRADUATING CLASS CONTINUED: Damion Hunter Armstead; Gale Austin Armstrong; Blake Remington Asbury; Olivia Renea Ashworth; Emma Elaine Bailes; Chloe Autumn Bailey; Anthony Cole Ballard; Amandalee Grace Ferguson Barnett; Jackson Ray Bays; Lucy Catherine Bell; Margaret Jean Bird; Shelby Renea Blankenship; Chloe Savannah Brock; Elijah Bartus Brock; Makenzie Bailey Call; Chase Gentry Casto; Emma Jane Cochran; Travis Dillon Deal; Jonathon Scott Eads; Christian Michael-Todd Eddy; Logan Dale Elliott; Evan Lee Flora; Alexander Joel Fowler; Zachery Cameron Garrison; Nathan Lee Gibson; Madison Taylor Gillispie; Paige Faith Gritt; Pryce Martini Gritt; William Lee Hamilton; Jessica Paige Hardesty; Logan Edward Harris; Joseph Wayne Hicks Jr.; Whitney Nicole Hill; Baylee Nicole Holmes; Dalton Joseph Huddle; Jamie Lee Irvine; Dallas Justin Jarrett; Samuel Brian Jimenez; Katelyn Renee Johnston; Gracie Elizabeth Jones; Meagan Grace Kearns; Kayla Marie Keblesh; Sara Elizabeth Kilgore; Hannah Lee Knight; Brad Lee Large; Kendra Faith Legg; Cameron Chase Lovejoy; Faith Isabella Lovejoy; Madison Leeann Lovejoy; Dylan Blake Luikart; Christopher Luke Martin; Brayden Taft Mayo; Abeigh Janae Meadows; Autumn Reine Miller; Josie Nicole Moore; Seth David Morton; Haley Kearston Nutter; Brookelyn Leigh Painter; Allen Lee Parsons; Richard Lee Parsons; Henderson Paul Patton; Adam Kenneth Pennington; Jacob Wayne Pickens; Ashlee Day Priddy; Jessica Joelle Raynes; Garrett Lee Reedy; Adam Michael Rhodes; Codey Allen Riley; Audrey Kaye Rogers; Jessica Dawn Rowe; Lindsey Jean Russell; Morgan Marie Saunders; Brittany Madison Shook; Adam Chance Slaman; Elijah Nathaniel Sowards; Jala Regan Spencer; Kelsey Renee Templeton; Alexander Lynn Tempus; Summer Dawnn Thomas; Joshua Scott Tucker; Preston Scott Tucker; Paige Madison Webb; Alexander Thomas Whittington; Philip Trey Wilfong; Justin Ray Williams; Timothy Eli Williams; and Zackery Richard Witt.