BUFFALO — The 32nd Annual Buffalo Octoberfest will provide something for everyone to enjoy from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.
This festival is held on the historic 5-acre grounds of the Buffalo Shopping Center, which once housed the largest general store on this side of the Mississippi River and the second largest in the country, according to a news release from event organizers. The location is off W.Va. 62, next to the old Buffalo High School, 1 mile north of the Toyota Plant in Buffalo.
The Buffalo Octoberfest is full of free, family fun activities for everyone to enjoy, from kids to seniors. This includes music, crafts, home-style food booths, apple butter making, specialty food trucks, living history actors, free petting zoo, antiques, flea market, free pony rides, games for kids, free kids’ inflatables and more.
Whether you’re a crafter, vendor, music fan, parent or child who is looking for fun, the Buffalo Octoberfest promises to serve your needs.
Come have some good old-fashioned family fun at one of the last outdoor fall festivals of the year. Experience one of the oldest and most historic towns on the Kanawha River. We are a community, a county, a region, a state that has much to offer. Celebrate your West Virginia pride, and show your family a great time! Come enjoy the day, and take advantage of the free parking, free admission, and many free activities.
All vendors, crafters, churches, clubs, organizations and businesses are invited to set up a booth. For more information, directions or to sign up for a $10 booth space, call 304-937-2747.