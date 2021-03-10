BUFFALO — Buffalo girls basketball coach Mike Kelly took a chance Thursday evening, and it paid off.
With his leading scorer and primary ball-handler each saddled with three personal fouls in the second quarter, Kelly opted to keep them in the game and the decision proved to be the right one.
Abby Darnley scored 23 points and Lillian Wyant added 10 points and 13 rebounds as the Bison took the lead early and kept expanding it, settling for a 61-41 opening victory against visiting Sissonville.
Darnley and point guard Kaylee Bowling had three fouls apiece by the second quarter, but Kelly kept them on the floor and Buffalo was able to push a small lead to 27-20 at the break.
Kelly wasn’t sure if it was a big gamble or not.
“Yes and no,’’ he said. “I thought at the time we were struggling. They picked their defense up and I thought it was time for us to go. We took a chance, and it worked. It was kind of by feel.’’
The Bison only led 19-16 at the midway point of the second quarter, but added to that margin slowly and surely. It grew to 10 points by the end of the third quarter and then a 10-2 run to close the game boosted the final margin to 20.
“The girls played hard,’’ said Kelly, a first-year coach and former longtime assistant at Buffalo. “Sissonville’s a good team and very aggressive, but we’ve got to learn to finish better. We missed a lot of shots around the rim.
“But that’ll come. We haven’t had a lot of practice and a lot of our girls just got their power back on last week [after an ice storm]. Things will get better as the season goes on.’’
Sissonville had just one double-figure scorer in Madison McCutcheon, who had 16 points but got all of those in the first three quarters. No one else scored more than six points.
Indians coach Dave Sisson saw some positives, but realizes that the short amount of prep time to a season delayed by COVID-19 also played a factor.
“Everybody has the same issues,’’ Sisson said. “We’ve had floods, everything. We barely got our 14 practices in. We had no rhythm, as you could see on the floor. And that’s not just us, it’s everybody, and it’s no excuse. We just need to play harder; we’re better than that.
“We could have used a zone press tonight when we got down eight, nine. But we haven’t had time to put it that in. Again, that’s happening to everybody. You pick and choose what you want to try and do. At least it’s a week before we play again.’’
The shooting and ball-handling were off for both teams. Buffalo finished with 23 turnovers and Sissonville 20.
At least there were a lot of rebounds to go around with all the missed shots. The Bison led 55-44 off the boards, with Wyant, Darnley (12 rebounds), Chloe Hale (10) and Baylee Hudnall (10) leading the way. For the Indians, McCutcheon grabbed 10 rebounds and Sydney Farmer nine.