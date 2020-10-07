BUFFALO — With the excitement of getting to play its second game of the season, Buffalo’s energy flourished as the Bison outran visiting Tyler Consolidated to pull off a workmanlike 38-8 win on a brisk Friday evening at Buffalo Stadium.
Buffalo (2-0) entered the contest with a season-opening 21-6 win over Ravenswood under its belt from two weeks ago and was looking to counter last year’s 28-14 setback to the Silver Knights. With many returning skill players from last year’s 6-4 team, Buffalo expects to achieve higher goals this season.
“It was a good game for our defense. They actually had a shutout,” said Bison coach Brian Batman. “The second half we didn’t get on them but we told them we had to play better. The defense definitely picked it up and that’s when we kinda took it over.”
With a season-opening loss at Class A power Doddridge County, Tyler Consolidated (2-3) was seeking its first road win of the season after having played three consecutive home games at its newly turfed stadium in Sistersville.
Buffalo came out of the gate in high gear, scoring on its second play from scrimmage on a 54-yard toss from senior quarterback Jackson England to Dalton Jones coming out of the backfield.
With the Buffalo defense holding Tyler to negative yardage in the first quarter, England scored from 2 yards out to put the Bison up 12-0. It appeared Buffalo was in command of the game until England’s errant pass was picked off by Tyler’s Caleb Strode, who raced down the sideline untouched to pull the score closer at 12-8.
“Hats off to Coach Batman. He had a nice defensive plan. We had a couple of chances that we didn’t capitalize but you have to give them the credit,” said eighth-year Silver Knights coach Ryan Walton. “We didn’t match up real good size-wise.”
The Bison would continue moving down the field offensively, using a mix of run and pass to get to the 1-yard line midway through the second quarter, only to fumble it away to Tyler’s Nicholas DiBell.
The Silver Knights finally began moving the ball with less than three minutes in the first half but threw an interception at midfield when England picked off a Trenton Huffman pass, returning it 45 yards for a touchdown to set the halftime score of 18-8.
The second half saw Buffalo controlling the trenches as its defense refused to give way to the running attack of the Silver Knights.
“There’s a lot of talent on this football team that a lot of people don’t know about,” added Batman. “I think we have a talented team. We just got to put a whole game together.”
For the Knights, David Throckmorton ended the game gaining 20 yards on seven carries and quarterback Trenton Huffman completed 6 of 18 tosses for 57 yards.
Buffalo’s England ended the game connecting on 8 of 15 passes for 169 yards while adding 79 rushing yards. Chase Lovejoy ran for 93 yards on 14 carries.