Buffalo relay runner Patrick Reilly (right) hands the baton to anchor runner Nick Pitchford as they go on to win the 4x800 race in the Tudor’s Relays track meet at Laidley Field on Friday. Buffalo set a new meet record in the event.
Buffalo junior long-distance runner Patrick Reilly has become somewhat of a team leader this season.
During the first day of the Tudor’s Relays on Friday at UC Stadium — a small preview of what’s to come during the state meet which is set for May 19 and 20 at the same venue — Reilly and the Bison showed a glimpse of why they’re ranked No. 1 in the latest runwv.com Class A power rankings (88 points).
In the 4x800-meter relay, four Bison juniors — Reilly, Jackson Mallett, Nick Pitchford and Dylan Blackshire — set a meet record (8:29.32).
The previous meet record in the event (8:30.35) was set in 2012 by none other than Buffalo.
Part of that team was Dylan Rich, who is the brother of assistant coach Devin Rich. These days, Devin is Reilly’s trainer.
Reilly said he and his teammates own bragging rights after his squad broke an 11-year-old record held by Bison alumni.
“It is bragging rights since it’s our own school,” Reilly said. “We know those brothers super-well, so we own bragging rights on Dylan. We were hoping to get it and we knew from the last meet that our 4x800 was 8:32 and we knew we could get it. We were fresh, unlike last week when we ran it. We knew we could get it, and we did.”
Devin Rich said Reilly has come into his own in his third high school season.
“He’s been working every day,” Rich said. “We’ve been working with him since he was a freshman. He’s been in the system a while. He’s been putting in the time, and this year he’s coming into his own. Everybody makes a jump in around their junior year, and that’s what he’s doing this year.”
There was some adversity along the way, though, as Reilly went through a health scare.
“During cross country, he was hospitalized for a month,” Rich said. “They didn’t know exactly what it was, but they found a growth. They didn’t know if that was the cause of it. But he had to sit out a month of cross country. He was still able to come back and have a decent season. He’s been rolling since the winter. He’s having his best season he’s ever had this year.”
Reilly certainly seemed healthy in the 3,200-meter run as he earned a first-place finish (9:58.94) in front of runner-up Carter Sias from Doddridge County (10:17.32).
“I’m staying locked in and taking everything serious,” Reilly said about his headspace a few weeks prior to the state meet. “I’m just focused on myself and myself only, besides [my teammates]. Nick Pitchford is working his butt off. Jackson is working his tail off with me and Nick, and Dylan is our new guy. He ran cross country with us his first year and he ran super-well. He’s doing real well his first year.”
Reilly has to maintain some level of focus on his teammates as he’s taken on somewhat of a leadership role this season.
“I’m one of the guys who leads the stretches and warm-ups and cool-downs,” Reilly said. “I lead splits when they’re racing or splits when I’m off my free time. I’m a big encouragement guy.”
In last year’s state meet, the less-experienced Bison placed fifth as a team. In the 4x800, the Bison earned third and Reilly placed sixth in the 3,200. Reilly said a year of experience under his belt, plus the record-breaking Tudor’s time, will be invaluable during this year’s meet.
“It’s a big confidence booster going into it, knowing we’re right there with it,” Reilly said. “We’re tied with the second place, pretty much. It makes us more locked in and it makes us more motivated about winning.”
“For us to run the best time in single-A right now and know that we’re not at our peak shape yet brings a lot of confidence,” Rich said. “The stadium isn’t even filled. When the stadium is filled with people, you’re going to have that urge to run even faster.”
