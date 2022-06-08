HUNTINGTON — More options to hear live music in downtown Huntington have been added to the summer roster.
The Heritage Concert Series, which is sponsored by the shops at Heritage Station and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, will be held throughout the summer on Saturdays.
Ray Frye, the owner of Taps at Heritage Station and the organizer of the Brewgrass Festival, said local business owners came together after Party on the Patio would not return and decided to rename and rebrand it.
“There’s no other place like it … it’s hard to recreate that vibe the train station there creates,” Frye said.
He plans to offer craft beer, wine and ciders during the concerts. Concertgoers will also be able to eat Cajun food from the cafe during the event.
Frye said Brewgrass, which was held last week, served as a kickoff for the concert series. The schedule will tie into another festival later this year, the annual Diamond Teeth Mary Blues and Arts Festival. The concert series gives people something to do at the station between the festivals, he said.
Debbie Annett, who is an owner of the Gumbo Stop Cafe, said the bands include a variety of genres. Many of them were booked because of her husband Steve’s connections with the acts, such as working together previously.
“We love music as much as we love food,” Annett said.
Organizers wanted to bring something downtown on Saturday nights, as regular events are happening on other days of the week, Annett said.
Some other shops at Heritage Station, including Historic Hippie, Birds of a Feather Boutique and Nomada Bakery, will be open during the concerts, she said.
The concerts are free and will be held rain or shine, Frye said.
Each concert will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Here’s the schedule:
June 25, City Heat
July 2, Oakwood Road Band
July 16, Souls of the Wounded
Aug. 13, Billy D & the Gretchen Lee Band
Aug. 20, Diamond Teeth Mary Blues and Arts Festival
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.