HUNTINGTON — Some locally owned businesses also opened their doors in Cabell County, West Virginia, and neighboring Boyd County Kentucky, during 2020. Here is a look at some of those.
Square One Sports
Square One Sports announced in February 2020 the grand opening of its 16,000-square-foot indoor soccer facility at 4500 Terrace Ave. in Huntington.
Robert Ngumire, owner of Square One Sports, played soccer at Marshall University with his brother in 2001 and 2002. His business offers soccer and skills training for youth and adult soccer leagues, soccer camps and soccer players of all skill levels.
“We are offering elite soccer and skills training, and the facility features an indoor turf field with an arena that allows athletes to relay continuous play of the game,” he said. “The facility is also available for rental, community events and parties.”
Ngumire said Square One Sports will collaborate with the Huntington YMCA soccer program to help bridge the gap between recreational soccer and travel soccer.
“For example, the volunteer coaches at the YMCA will now have access to Square One Sports resources to help them learn and improve on the way they coach their recreational teams, with the intent to make the program more competitive,” he said.
Ngumire also plans to host camps and tournaments.
Le Bistro
Despite the complexities the COVID-19 pandemic presented in 2020, four young entrepreneurs became the new owners of Le Bistro and, below it, The Cellar Door, in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue in downtown Huntington.
In May, it was announced that John Gladson, Josh Halstead, Chris Craven and Dakota Maddox — whose ages range from 27 to 30 — completed a successful transaction of the business with former owners Pam and Naz Abraham of Abraham Restaurant Industries (ARI).
“We are young entrepreneurs and are excited for the opportunity to help and be a part of building a stronger economic future for the city of Huntington,” said Craven, CEO and CFO of the newly incorporated Navi Inc. “Our business model includes being an active community partner, hosting new and exciting events throughout the year, as well as partnering with local organizations to help fundraise and raise awareness around important social and economic issues.”
Halstead serves as chief human resources officer, Gladson as chief operating officer and Maddox as chief experience officer.
“We are all equal partners,” Craven said. “I have been the general manager and special events coordinator for the last three years at ARI, with John as executive chef for the first year and a half, moving to catering chef after kitchen consultant during the second and third year. Josh was service and front-of-house management, and Dakota (worked) with the event coordination and management. We have all been part of the management team.”
WASH
On June 19, 2020, WASH at the Huntington Mall opened.
WASH, owned by Jamie Seabolt, began after it was named the winner of the Small Shop Showdown, a Huntington Mall contest aimed at giving a green light to entrepreneurs with good ideas for a new store.
WASH competed with a variety of other local entrepreneurs who described their business concepts to a panel of real estate leasing experts. Winning the contest came with six months of free rent and support of the mall’s promotional staff.
WASH offers a mix of personal hair and skin care products, including soaps, shampoos, bath bombs, shower steamers, beard oil, bubble bars, tub taffy and more. All products are formulated with vegetarian ingredients that are then shaped with artistry to look appetizing and smell like real food.
Seabolt also owns Seabolt and Co., a skin care company in Columbus, Ohio.
“We developed the WASH concept as a sister to Seabolt and Co. to allow us to enter into new markets and offer affordable luxuries to more people,” he said. “It’s got all the fun color stuff that teens, tweens and college students adore.”
Seabolt, originally from Sissonville, West Virginia, said he planned to operate the store long beyond the six-month free-rent period.
Another WASH location opened at the Ashland Town Center on Aug. 21.
Pakdup LLC
In the beginning of July 2020, two working moms looking for efficiency in work and play, Lauren Savory and Cara Gallardo, said their new business would be dedicated to providing the world with a better way to pack.
Savory, a Huntington native, along with Gallardo launched Pakdup LLC, a simplified and organized way to pack using specialized packing bags.
“With the country starting to open back up, we wanted to get our product out to the community so they can spend time doing the things that matter and forget about the stress of packing,” Savory said.
Savory says Pakdup provides reimagined packing bags through www.pakdup.com that assist in simplifying and organizing the packing process before travel and throughout the duration of your trip.
“Through a series of questions, we will provide a personalized recommendation of our packing bags needed to organize packing by day of travel or clothing category,” she said.
The bags come in small, medium and large sizes.
Savory said Pakdup’s goal is to help remove the stress to allow for better family connections or business transactions.
“Pakdup is where the traveler can go to find a simplified and organized way to travel where eco-friendly and budget-friendly meet,” she said.
“Using the Pakdup travel solution streamlines the packing process for our customers, giving them more time to spend on the people or things that matter most,” Gallardo said.
Rose & Remington
Rose & Remington, an Ohio-based, family-owned retailer, opened its first area location at Ashland Town Center. The retailer caters to customers who enjoy luxury boho-chic-style clothing, accessories and home décor. The store is located near the food court.
Rose & Remington sister stores, Curve & Cloth and Burlap & Birch, also announced opening their first Tri-State area locations.
Curve & Cloth is a clothing boutique for women sizes XL-4X. Curve & Cloth offers a selection of boho-casual wardrobe pieces, from denim and kimonos to chic-romantic dresses and tops. In addition, Curve & Cloth carries other unique items including home accents, candles, gifts and more. The store is located near Victoria’s Secret.
Burlap & Birch is a contemporary-affordable home store that offers home goods, décor, accents and furniture. Burlap & Birch allows guests to transform their living spaces through pottery, macramé, greenery, candles and mirrors, as well as kitchen essentials. It is located near Belk Women and Kids.
Iron Headz
Iron Headz Sports Nutrition opened its new location in August near Belk Women & Kids in the Ashland Town Center. It is a fitness retailer that carries nutrition supplements, specialty coffees, CBD products, sports gear, athletic clothing and headwear.
The Venetian Estate
Also in August 2020, a historic estate built in 1923 hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Venetian Estate in Milton.
“While it’s been a lot of work to get all the different aspects of our business launched, we’re already seeing a great response,” said Joshua Huffman, general manager of The Venetian Estate. “We appreciate all the support we’ve seen thus far, especially from the people of Milton, and we are looking forward to expanding what we offer in the near future.”
The Venetian Estate features a mansion and converted stable set amid gardens serving as a restaurant and pub, while also featuring a 350-seat ballroom offering full-service catering, decorative rentals, custom installations and event planning. There are outdoor areas for ceremonies, cocktail hours and receptions on the property.
The Venetian Center is located at 1742 Midland Trail, U.S. 60 in Milton.
Huntington Beverage Center
In mid-October 2020, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting for the new Huntington Beverage Center, which is a liquor store at 3 Bonnie Blvd. in the former Verizon store location near U.S. 60.
“The Saad family members, who are owners of this new location, have a wonderful reputation in our business community and are longtime members of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce,” said Bill Bissett, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Continuing the legacy of her father, Julian Saad, we congratulate Christina Saad McNeely and the entire Saad family on the opening of this new location and wish them continued success.”
Saad McNeely said the new location complements three others she manages.
“We have Southside Spirits, which is a block from Ritter Park, Saad’s Wines & Spirits on 5th Avenue and 28th Street and Stadium Spirits on 20th Street, and now we have this new location that we started from the ground up,” she said. “It’s been a lot of work, but we are very excited to be open.”
The new store created four new jobs, Saad McNeely said.
Rapid Fired Pizza
In October 2020, the new Rapid Fired Pizza at Pullman Plaza opened at 3rd Avenue and 9th Street in downtown Huntington. It is the first Rapid Fired Pizza (RFP) franchise in West Virginia, and brought 35 new jobs to the area, said Travis Timberlake, one of the new restaurant’s owners and operators.
The business is owned by Big Blue Pizza LLC, founded by partners Timberlake, Matthew Warnock and Trey Vanhoose. The trio also owns the RFP in Ashland, which opened in April 2019.
The restaurant seats more than 85 people and includes outdoor dining on the patio.
Chandler’s Plywood Products
Chandler’s Plywood Products, a family business with a long history in Huntington that dates back to 1935, opened a new showroom location in downtown Huntington.
Denvil Chandler started building wood gadgets, trinkets and toys in his garage in the 1930s, which he later turned into a handcrafted custom cabinets and countertops business with his four brothers.
The historic cabinet and countertop manufacturing and sales company added a new 1,100-square-foot showroom at 1143 4th Ave. in addition to its existing 90,000-square-foot facility in Huntington’s Westmoreland neighborhood.
The downtown location features some of the custom-built cabinets for both commercial and residential customers.
“A lot of our high-end line is featured here, but can also show our stock cabinets and countertop lines here as well,” said Samantha Esteves, a sales manager with the company.
The Butcher Shop
In October 2020, The Butcher Shop opened at the new Summit Eatery, Lifestyle & Wellness Center along U.S. 60 between Huntington and Barboursville, next door to Christopher’s Eats.
Jeremy Adams is a co-owner of the development and also co-owner of The Butcher Shop.
“We are servicing the eastern part of Cabell County because we don’t have the option to go get fresh local meat or fish,” he said. “We try to source all of our meats and proteins locally, like Chillicothe, Ohio, and Greenbrier County in West Virginia.”
All the products are made in the United States, which was important to Adams.
“Just over 76% of the products made in this new location are from women-owned companies,” he said. “Just as important is this new business will add two full-time and two part-time jobs to the local economy.”
The shop offers hand-cut steaks, pork, lamb, fresh fish, oysters, fresh ground hamburger and specialty meats, like venison and bison. It also has craft wines and beers.
Euforia
A Black-owned beauty boutique, Euforia, opened at 2516-B 5th Ave. in Huntington in October 2020.
Eric Chavers, originally from Washington, D.C., is the owner.
“I came to Huntington to attend Marshall University,” Chavers said. “After graduating in 2018, I decided to stay and build a life in West Virginia because I believe my background could bring more culture to the area.”
Chavers said the business offers organic and natural self-care and wellness products such as skin scrubs and moisturizers, hair washes and masks, all produced in small batches by small businesses across the country.
The Old Lady on 6th Avenue
A new art gallery business opened in Huntington in October 2020.
Ted Taylor is the owner of The Old Lady on 6th Avenue, a home-based business that offers glass window art, mobiles art, etching on glass and custom window art. Pottery, art classes and art on consignment are also available.
Taylor says he moved to Huntington from Florida five years ago to be closer to his grandchildren.
“I bought a three-story house here in Huntington and renovated the house,” he said. “As an artist myself, I was looking for a place to sell my artwork, and then decided to turn my first floor into a retail art gallery and to provide a space for other artists. I wanted to bring something else to Huntington.”