HUNTINGTON — T.R. “Tommy” Wickline, Cabell County’s last remaining survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor, died Friday, his granddaughter said. He was 98.
Wickline, of Altizer, suffered a stroke at his assisted living care facility March 5. He experienced another stroke at St. Mary’s Medical Center on Tuesday before being released to hospice care. He then passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, said Jessica Dailey Haas, his granddaughter.
Wickline was just 19 years old when he was serving on the battleship USS Maryland the morning Japanese soldiers bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, resulting in the deaths of 2,403 military members and the wounding of well over 1,000 more. He had enlisted for military service at 16 years old, serving from 1940 to 1946. He is believed to be one of West Virginia’s last remaining survivors of the attack.
Haas said her grandfather was deeply religious and extremely patriotic, although he was not prideful and did not like recognition. In his later years, he suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, but continued to remember friends he had lost on that tragic day 78 years ago.
“He didn’t understand why the Lord left him here, but took all of his other comrades,” Haas said. “That’s one thing we told him when he was passing: ‘Look at all your buddies you get to see that went on before you.’”
Haas said her grandfather carried the burdens of what he went through during the attack and his experiences during World War II, harboring symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) long before the condition was commonly recognized and treated.
Despite his struggles, Wickline was heavily involved in the community and participated in many Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremonies. During a ceremony in 2009, he recalled how America came together to support the war efforts.
“You can’t imagine how patriotic everyone was at that time,” he said during the ceremony. “Even the women and children did everything they could to help out.”
Haas said Wickline was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church, previously known as Riverview United Methodist Church. He taught Sunday school there for 59 years, was involved with the Boy Scouts and just loved helping people of the community, she said.
Wickline is survived by his wife, Lena, his two daughters and five grandchildren. In 2000, the span between U.S. 60 East and Riverside Drive at the Special Metals plant in Huntington was dedicated as the T.R. Wickline Bridge in his honor.
Services for Wickline are still being planned and will be announced at a later date. Haas said she’s arranging for her grandfather to get a full military funeral.
