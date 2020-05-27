HURRICANE — Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Express Care, located in Fruth Pharmacy at 3109 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, was scheduled to reopen Tuesday, May 26, with regular hours, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Patients should visit an Express Care for a problem that is not life threatening or risking disability but requires urgent medical attention, such as:
- Cold/flu
- Earaches
- Migraines
- Low-grade fevers and limited rashes
- Minor injuries, such as sprains, back pain, minor cuts and burns, minor broken bones or minor eye injuries
In accordance with CDC guidelines, all patients and visitors are asked to wear face masks, which can include cloth masks, when entering Express Care.
If you are experiencing fever, productive new cough, new shortness of breath, body aches, new sore throat, have been in contact with a known COVID-19 patient or a person in quarantine or awaiting a COVID-19 test, visit the drive-through testing area located at the front of Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington.
Hours are subject to change based on volume or state guidelines.
For more information, visit www.cabellhuntington.org.