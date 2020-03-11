HUNTINGTON — As 2019 came to a close, Cabell Huntington Hospital celebrated a center of excellence designation, added new programs and services and embarked on several new partnerships, programs and services.
Center of Excellence
In June 2019, Mountain Health Network (MHN) selected Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital as its first Center of Excellence (COE).
To be named a MHN COE, the clinical area must be recognized by the medical community, the public and accrediting bodies as providing the most expert and highest level of compassionate and innovative care.
CHH tops robotic procedures
Cabell Huntington Hospital is home to the da Vinci Xi™ Surgical System, an advanced robotic surgical system.
James Jensen, MD, a board-certified urologic oncologist, medical director and director of robotic surgery at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center and professor/chair of the Department of Urology at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine (MUJCESM), has performed close to 1,500 robotic kidney, bladder and prostate cancer procedures using the da Vinci Surgical System.
Nadim Bou Zgheib, MD, a board-certified and fellowship-trained gynecologic oncologist at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center, chairman of the Cabell Huntington Hospital Robotics Committee and an assistant professor in the Department of Gynecology at MUJCESM, performed more than 1,000 cases with the system.
Blaine Nease, MD, a board-certified bariatric surgeon at Cabell Huntington Hospital and assistant professor in the Department of Surgery at MUJCESM has completed 500 procedures using the da Vinci. He specializes in surgical weight control procedures, such as gastric bypass, adjustable gastric band, duodenal switch, Orbera intragastric balloon and sleeve gastrectomy.
The Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery at Cabell Huntington Hospital is a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery and has been recognized as a Center of Excellence for Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery by the Surgery Review Corporation.
Clinical trials making a difference
A clinical trial conducted at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center (ECCC) and the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has returned positive results in reducing the side effects of aromatase inhibitors in patients with breast cancer. A common side effect of the treatment is joint and muscle pain which, at times, can be debilitating and cause patients not to complete their treatments. The use of tart cherry juice was shown to provide relief.
Patients consumed an ounce of tart cherry juice mixed in eight ounces of water or eight ounces of a placebo and documented their pain intensity. Patients who completed the trial taking the tart cherry juice recorded a 34.7% mean decrease in pain compared to 1.4% in the placebo group.
New services
n Robotic-arm assisted total hip and knee replacement with Stryker’s Mako System transforms the way joint replacement surgery is performed, providing surgeons with enhanced accuracy. Using a 3D model of the patient’s hip or knee, the surgeon guides the robotic-arm within the pre-defined area, and the Mako System helps the surgeon stay within the planned boundaries.
n An innovative procedure, developed by Chad Lavender, MD, orthopedic surgeon at Cabell Huntington Hospital, offers patients with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) healing in as little as 10 weeks compared to 10 months in some cases. The Fertilized ACL procedure uses bone marrow, drawn from the patient, containing stem cells to create biologic filler. He also uses the patient’s own bone reaming from the tunnels to add to this biologic filler. The bone marrow mixture fills the cavity in the bone. An internal brace is added to provide strength to the graft. The procedure is conducted arthroscopically, so there is less pain and minimal scarring.
n CHH was recognized by Healthgrades as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement for the ninth year in a row. CHH has also been recognized as one of Healthgrades 2020 America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery. These achievements place CHH’s Mary H. Hodges Joint Replacement Center among the top 100 hospitals out of nearly 4,500 evaluated. In addition, CHH is also celebrating 13 consecutive years as a 5-star designated facility for knee replacement surgery.
