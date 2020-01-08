ONA — The Cabell Midland girls basketball team remained unbeaten while handing Winfield its first loss in a battle between top teams in Class AAA and Class AA Friday night.
The Knights, coming off a championship in the Carolina Invitational last week, played their first game back at home on Friday, earning a 72-61 win over the Class AA Generals at the Castle.
Foul trouble plagued both teams as three players — two from Cabell Midland and one from Winfield — fouled out, but in the end the Knights proved to be more aggressive on defense and it paid off.
“We knew [Winfield] was a good team coming in,” said Cabell Midland sophomore point guard Rylee Allie, whose 16 points made her the game’s high scorer. “They were all fast so we had to keep up with that.”
Allie said Cabell Midland (8-0) tends to panic when faced with tough defensive pressure and Winfield used that pressure to keep the game close throughout the first half.
The Knights took a 4-0 lead in the first quarter and the teams started trading baskets, with the Knights emerging with a 12-10 lead at the end of the period.
Cabell Midland began to pull away in the second period, building a seven-point lead after Jayda Allie’s 3-pointer at the 5:40 mark. Winfield chipped away at the lead but the Knights finished the first half strong.
Autumn Lewis scored six points in the final 2:48 of the period and Jayda Allie hit a 3-point basket with 54 seconds to play in the half to power Cabell Midland to a 30-24 lead at halftime.
Each time Cabell Midland appeared ready to pull away, Winfield cut into the lead, though the Knights never trailed.
Winfield cut the lead to one point to open the third period but the Knights went on a 7-2 run over the next 1:30 to again open a wide margin, and this time didn’t give it away. At the end of the third period, Cabell Midland held its largest margin at eight points.
The Allie sisters, K.K. Potter and Jazmyn Wheeler scored baskets in the first 2:30 of the fourth quarter to build that lead into a 15-point advantage.
With 2:55 left in the game, Autumn Lewis, who had provided much of the offense for Cabell Midland up to that point, fouled out of the game, finishing with 15 points. Wheeler left the game 37 seconds after that with her fifth foul, finishing with 10 points.
Hopes of a rally for Winfield (6-1) fell into the hands of twin sisters Lauren and Emily Hudson as the Generals outside threat, Z.Z. Russell, ran into foul trouble.
Russell eventually fouled out with 1:13 left in the contest and left with 11 points, matching her with Lauren Hudson.
Lauren Hudson scored seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter while Emily Hudson scored six of her team-high 13 that period.
“We ran over in practice what [Cabell Midland] had been doing,” said Lauren Hudson. “We were just too excited about it and we pushed it too much and lost control of the game. Considering we’re Class AA and they’re triple-A, I think it was a good experience for us that we’re getting a taste of the better teams.”
Winfield played Hurricane for the second time this season at home on Monday.
Cabell Midland was at home again on Tuesday to face George Washington.