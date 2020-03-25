HUNTINGTON — Local school districts will continue meal services to students that began last week amid the state’s “stay at home” order issued Monday by Gov. Jim Justice.
In effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, Justice ordered the closure of non-essential businesses, but permitted all essential services, including feeding children, to continue functioning per usual.
Cabell County Schools is planning to continue weekday meal delivery at all previously announced sites through the week and the duration of the order.
The “grab-and-go” sites and times can be found at www.cabellschools.com under the ‘Parent Support’ tab.
Putnam County Schools will also continue to provide hot lunch meals and bagged breakfasts to students through curbside pick-up.
Designated locations can be found on the district’s Facebook page, Putnam County Schools — WV.
Wayne County School buses will also be delivering meal packets containing food for three days of breakfast and lunches twice each week to students.
The deliveries take place Monday and Wednesday, and buses will leave the schools at 10:30 a.m. — parents or students should keep watch for their arrival at designated bus stops.
The district is also seeking high school students as volunteers to help prepare and deliver meals, according to Wayne High School Principal Sara Stapleton.
Justice said during Monday’s address that keeping children fed during the coronavirus pandemic remains a top priority.
“We’ve got to be able to feed our kids,” Justice said.