HUNTINGTON — One way to motivate amateur filmmakers is to challenge the artists to create.
That is exactly what the Foundry Theater is doing with its new Horror Shorts Contest and Film Festival.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 12:29 am
The Horror Shorts film contest is open to everyone. Judges are looking for original short films created by the public that are no longer than 5 minutes but no shorter than 3 minutes in length. According to the official contest rules, “Submissions should fit somehow under the umbrella of the horror genre. Music videos, animation, documentaries and mocumentaries are viable categories for submissions.”
All original horror short films should be submitted by Sept. 1. The 13 short films chosen by the judges will be announced Sept. 13 and will be shown at the Horror Shorts Festival to be held Oct. 13 at the 800-seat Foundry Theater at 800 5th Ave. in Huntington.
The top three winners of the contest will win $150, $75 and $50, respectively. The film “Gone Where the Goblins Go,” based on a story by William Bitner, will be shown for the first time during the night of the showings.
The Horror Shorts Film Contest will be part of the overall Open Screen Nights series, where local amateur creators are welcome to submit a 10-minute-or-less film to be shown on the Foundry Theater screen. The dates for these film nights are Aug. 18, Sept. 8, Nov. 17 and Dec. 15, all to coincide with the aforementioned Horror Shorts Festival on Oct. 13.
The Foundry Theater is working with FilmFreeway to facilitate the film submission process for the contest. Interested participants may send their original horror short film to https://filmfreeway.com/FoundryTheatersHauntedFilmFestival.
“The Foundry Theater is happy to announce this first annual Horror Shorts Film Festival,” said Rachel Allinder-Carroll, manager of the Foundry Theater. “During this inaugural year, the rules are pretty simple as we are simply hoping to encourage folks to create a 4- to 5-minute short horror film for our contest so that our hand-picked panel of celebrity judges can determine the top three winners and give away the cash prizes.
“The Horror Shorts Film Contest event is free for the public to attend, and on that same night, we will also premiere the new horror film based on a short story written by the acclaimed West Virginia author William Bitner called ‘Gone Where the Goblins Go.’ After that showing, attendees will have the opportunity to speak with the cast and crew of the ‘Goblins’ film, and everyone will be encouraged to say hello to the contest filmmakers as well.”
For more information, visit www.foundrytheater.org.
