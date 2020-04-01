TEAYS VALLEY — CAMC added a drive-thru coronavirus testing location in Teays Valley. The hospital has had an off-site sample collection area in Charleston for pre-screened patients since Saturday, March 14.
If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, use CAMC’s 24/7 Care app to talk to a provider for free — anytime, day or night — to determine whether you need tested for coronavirus. Simply download the 24/7 Care app, set up an account, and request a free visit using coupon code COVID. A CAMC provider will call you or video chat with you and give you an order to be screened, if necessary.
Only patients with a physician’s order may be screened at the drive-thru locations.
If you do not have a smartphone or computer or if you have trouble downloading the 24/7 Care app, call 304-388-9200 for assistance. We will help you sign up for 24/7 Care and get connected with a provider at no cost.
Since CAMC began using 24/7 Care for COVID-19 screening, March 14, our providers have interacted with roughly 100 patients a day. In the beginning they swabbed 15-20 suspected COVID cases daily. Recently that number has jumped to 60 per day.
This service and process has kept all of the potentially contagious people out of the urgent care and emergency rooms.
Please do not call this number with general health questions about coronavirus; we can only assist you with 24/7 Care.
For general questions and concerns about oronavirus, call the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources hotline at 800-887-4304.
Check camc.org for the latest CAMC information during the pandemic.