CHARLESTON — CAMC has earned an international quality award for its HeartFlow program, according to a news release from the Charleston-based hospital that also has a campus in Putnam County — CAMC Teays Valley.
This award signifies that CAMC was in the top 15% of global medical centers providing patients with a better pathway for identifying and understanding their heart health by utilizing coronary CT and the HeartFlow Analysis. Recipients of the HeartFlow CT Quality Award are determined based on metrics assessing the quality and adoption of a medical center’s cardiovascular imaging program.
HeartFlow is used in conjunction with coronary CT technology to diagnose coronary artery disease. CAD is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. CAD develops when the arteries leading to the heart narrow or become blocked, which may lead to a reduction in blood flow to the heart, causing chest pain, heart attacks and death.
In the past, determining how a narrowed artery was impacting blood flow or if a larger blockage was suspected required performing either a nuclear stress test (which is an indirect way to visualize a blockage) or an invasive angiogram, wherein a catheter is inserted through the groin or wrist to assess the extent of the narrowed or blocked arteries.
With the HeartFlow Analysis, physicians are provided a 3D, computer-based model of the heart and arteries using the coronary CT, which helps them visualize the narrowing or blockages of arteries. HeartFlow helps to determine which patients would benefit from stents versus medications alone. This helps the care team determine a personalized approach to the patient’s treatment plan.
“Now, in one test, we can see if you have disease, the type of plaque in your heart vessels, the severity of the blockage and also the physiologic impact of the blockage,” Sarah Rinehart, MD, medical director of cardiac imaging at CAMC, said in the release. “This enables the cardiology team to choose the most appropriate treatment strategies, including medication and/or potential intervention with stents, to guide better outcomes for each patient on an individual basis.”
Long recognized as a leader in cardiac care in our region, HeartFlow is one of many strategic investments CAMC has made in its heart program to ensure that patients have access to the most advanced technology and treatment options.
CAMC was the first to offer this non-invasive test in our region and remains the only facility to offer it.
“We’re proud of this achievement and remain committed to providing the highest-level quality in cardiac imaging across the board,” said Christine Oskin, corporate director of imaging services at CAMC.
For more information, visit camc.org/CardiacImaging or call 304-388-2320.