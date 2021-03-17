CHARLESTON — CAMC is proud to be recognized by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia as the state’s only Blue Distinction® Center+ for Bariatric Surgery.
Blue Distinction Centers are nationally-designated health care facilities that show a commitment to delivering high quality patient safety and better health outcomes based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.
“Obesity is an epidemic that is far more dangerous than many people realize, because it increases the risk of many other serious health problems, like developing type II diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and arthritis,” said Robert Shin, MD, bariatric surgeon and medical director of the CAMC Weight Loss Center. “We have an incredible team of experts who know how to effectively battle obesity, and this designation demonstrates that CAMC provides safe, effective surgical options to help patients lose weight, improve their overall health and live longer.”
In the United States, about 15.5 million people suffer from severe obesity, according to the National Institutes of Health, and the numbers continue to increase.
To receive a Blue Distinction Centers+ for Bariatric Surgery designation, a health care facility must demonstrate success in meeting patient safety measures as well as bariatric-specific quality measures, including complication and readmission rate for laparoscopic procedures in sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass and adjustable gastric band. Designated facilities also must be nationally accredited at both the facility and bariatric program-specific levels, as well as demonstrate cost-efficiency compared to its peers.
“We have performed more than 10,000 bariatric weight loss procedures since our program was established in 2002,” said Samuel Rossi, MD, bariatric surgeon at the Weight Loss Center. “We are proud to earn this prestigious designation in recognition of our continual commitment to patient safety and quality.”
The CAMC Weight Loss Center offers a full range of weight loss options — including medically supervised weight loss and bariatric surgery. Patients benefit from the care of a multidisciplinary team, including surgeons, nurses, dietitians, exercise physiologists and psychologists.
If the team determines that bariatric surgery is the most effective way to lose weight and reduce the risk of obesity-related health problems, especially diabetes and heart disease, the Center offers a full range of surgical options, including laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, laparoscopic gastric bypass, Lap Band®, Duodenal Switch, ORBERA™ non-surgical balloon and revisional weight loss surgery.
Bariatric surgeries are among the most common elective surgeries in the U.S. — with more than 252,000 bariatric surgeries performed in 2018 based on a report from the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS).
Bariatric surgery also is the most effective treatment for severely obese patients because it allows for substantial, sustained weight loss, which leads to, improves or resolves obesity-related co-morbidities like type 2 diabetes. On average, health care costs were reduced by 29 percent within five years following bariatric surgery, due to the reduction or elimination of obesity-related conditions, based on findings by the ASMBS.
“The Blue Distinction program gives Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia members the ability to choose their providers based upon reliable quality and safety information,” said Dr. Charles DeShazer, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Highmark Health Plan. “It also provides a pathway for exceptional providers to demonstrate their value, and delivers the kind of transparency necessary for members to make informed, value-driven health care decisions.”
The CAMC Weight Loss Center also is nationally accredited by The American College of Surgeons Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program as a Comprehensive Center with Adolescent Care.
The first step in determining if weight loss surgery is right for any patient is by evaluating their medical condition and overall well-being. To schedule an appointment or attend a free monthly informational session about weight loss options, call the CAMC Weight Loss Center at (304) 388-4965 or visit camc.org/WeightLoss.
For a complete listing of Blue Distinction designated facilities, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction./
About Blue Distinction Centers
Blue Distinction Centers (BDC) met overall quality measures, developed with input from the medical community. A Local Blue Plan may require additional criteria for providers located in its own service area; for details, contact your Local Blue Plan.
Blue Distinction Centers+ (BDC+) also met cost measures that address consumers’ need for affordable health care. Each provider’s cost of care is evaluated using data from its Local Blue Plan. Providers in CA, ID, NY, PA, and WA may lie in two Local Blue Plans’ areas, resulting in two evaluations for cost of care; and their own Local Blue Plans decide whether one or both cost of care evaluation(s) must meet BDC+ national criteria. National criteria for BDC and BDC+ are displayed on www.bcbs.com [bcbs.com]. Individual outcomes may vary. For details on a provider’s in-network status or your own policy’s coverage, contact your Local Blue Plan and ask your provider before making an appointment.
Neither Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association nor any Blue Plans are responsible for non-covered charges or other losses or damages resulting from Blue Distinction or other provider finder information or care received from Blue Distinction or other providers.