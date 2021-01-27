CHARLESTON — The CAMC Foundation has announced the addition of three new board members.
They are:
- Dale Clowser, former Vice President/Certified Mortgage Loan Officer at BB&T Mortgage. Clowser began her banking career in 1983, with Farmers Federal Savings and Loan and has provided expertise to numerous professional associations and community organizations.
- Craig Glover, President and Chief Executive Officer for Family Care Health Centers, a non-profit, ambulatory center that provides approximately 124,500 primary medical, behavioral health, substance abuse, and dental visits to 33,000 patients annually.
- Susan Wheeler, Ernst & Young office managing partner in Charleston and has more than 27 years of experience providing assurance services to a variety of Ernst & Young clients including those in the energy, mining, manufacturing, distribution, financial services, and public sector industries.
Additionally, the CAMC Foundation announced its 2021 slate of officers:
- Ann C. Order, Chair
- Nicholas J. Oxley, Vice Chair
- David P. Ferretti, Treasurer
- Ted H. Brady, Secretary
- Nicholas J. Oxley, Investment Committee Chair
- Ted H. Brady, Appropriations Committee Chair
CAMC Foundation, Inc. is the fundraising organization for Charleston Area Medical Center, which has a hospital campus in Teays Valley. The foundation is a 501©(3) charitable organization.