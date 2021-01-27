The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — The CAMC Foundation has announced the addition of three new board members.

They are:

  • Dale Clowser, former Vice President/Certified Mortgage Loan Officer at BB&T Mortgage. Clowser began her banking career in 1983, with Farmers Federal Savings and Loan and has provided expertise to numerous professional associations and community organizations.
  • Craig Glover, President and Chief Executive Officer for Family Care Health Centers, a non-profit, ambulatory center that provides approximately 124,500 primary medical, behavioral health, substance abuse, and dental visits to 33,000 patients annually.
  • Susan Wheeler, Ernst & Young office managing partner in Charleston and has more than 27 years of experience providing assurance services to a variety of Ernst & Young clients including those in the energy, mining, manufacturing, distribution, financial services, and public sector industries.

Additionally, the CAMC Foundation announced its 2021 slate of officers:

  • Ann C. Order, Chair
  • Nicholas J. Oxley, Vice Chair
  • David P. Ferretti, Treasurer
  • Ted H. Brady, Secretary
  • Nicholas J. Oxley, Investment Committee Chair
  • Ted H. Brady, Appropriations Committee Chair

CAMC Foundation, Inc. is the fundraising organization for Charleston Area Medical Center, which has a hospital campus in Teays Valley. The foundation is a 501©(3) charitable organization.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.