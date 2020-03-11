When you’re sick, wouldn’t it be nice if you could just pick up the phone and talk to a doctor?
Now you can.
With 24/7 Care, you have access to round-the-clock medical care simply by using your phone or computer. Just download the app, set up an account and request a secure visit over the phone or through a video chat any time you need non-emergency care.
“Minor illnesses and injuries don’t always require a trip to a doctor’s office,” said Michael Robie, DO, CAMC Primary Care and 24/7 Care provider.
“With 24/7 Care, you have access to board-certified physicians and licensed physician assistants and nurse practitioners for one-on-one personal consultations, diagnosis and treatment, including prescribing medications, anytime, day or night. All you need is a cellphone, laptop or computer.”
At just $49 per visit, 24/7 Care saves consumers the time and expense of an emergency room or urgent care visit.
“Bringing this much-needed service to West Virginia ensures that anyone can see a medical provider and receive quality care anytime they need it,” Robie said.
“24/7 Care providers treat most minor medical issues seen in ERs and urgent cares, including cold and flu, skin and eye issues, allergies, back pain and more. The best part is you don’t have to leave your house or even schedule an appointment. You just open the app and request a visit.”
24/7 Care is available to all of West Virginia’s 1.8 million residents, making it possible for those living in rural communities to talk to a provider about minor concerns without traveling long distances.
Since the program launched in November, there have been more than 1,200 visits to 24/7 Care. The top diagnoses have been upper respiratory infections, sinusitis, pharyngitis (sore throat) and bronchitis.
“We are excited to bring the benefits of direct-to-consumer telemedicine to our state,” said Dave Ramsey, CAMC President and CEO. “24/7 Care improves our ability to provide care to patients wherever and whenever they need it while making it affordable and convenient.”
CAMC also offers 24/7 Care free to its employees.
“We have nearly 9,000 employees who take great care of our community, and providing this service to our workforce and their families at no cost makes it a little easier for them to take care of themselves when they need it,” Ramsey said.
24/7 Care is a program of Charleston Area Medical Center and Teladoc, the world’s largest provider of virtual care delivery services.
All providers are U.S. board-certified physicians, certified in internal medicine, family practice or pediatrics, or licensed advanced practice providers (physician assistants and nurse practitioners).
“Many years ago you could call a doctor and he would come to your house when you were sick,” Robie said. “Thanks to modern technology, now we can use our cellphones and computers to do the same thing.”
For more information, visit camc.org/24-7Care.