CHARLESTON — Charleston Area Medical Center will merge with Morgantown-based Mon Health, the two health systems announced Thursday. The two companies have signed letters of intent to become one health system, Vandalia Health.
Dave Ramsey, CEO of CAMC, said that, combined, the statewide system will be able to offer better quality care at a lower cost to patients.
“It’s important to take out variation in health care and the health care processes,” Ramsey said. “(Mon Health is) on the same computer system we use for patient care, so we’ll be able to quickly come together and identify best practices between the two organizations and both improve the cost of care and the quality.
“We know that if you take variation out, you improve both the quality outcomes and the cost of health care, so we’re very excited about coming together to do those things,” Ramsey said.
Ramsey said the boards of each hospital system will be blended in the new system. No money is being exchanged as part of the merger, he said.
Mon Health has four hospitals in the north-central region of West Virginia: Mon Medical Center in Morgantown, Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood, Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston and Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital in White Hall.
With about 3,000 employees, it was seventh on the list of the state’s top private employers as of March 2021, according to WorkForce West Virginia.
CAMC has eight main locations: CAMC General, CAMC Memorial, CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital, CAMC Teays Valley, CAMC Cancer Center, CAMC Outpatient Surgery Center, CAMC Urgent Care Center and CAMC Heart and Vascular Center.
With about 8,000 employees, CAMC ranked third on the state’s list of top private employers.
Hospital officials say they do not anticipate layoffs.
“Pretty much all health care organizations in the country have a shortage of staff, and our two organizations are no different,” Ramsey said. “So we intend to continue to hire and add staff as we can bring them on. So there’s no plan to reduce any staff, reduce any benefits, make any major changes of that nature.”
Ramsey said each of the health system’s hospitals will keep their current names, although over time hospital signs might change to add “a member of Vandalia Health.”
“We know for sure we’re going to maintain the local identity of the hospitals and the local board to the hospital,” Ramsey said. “So that local flavor, the involvement of the community — that is not changing.”
Ramsey will be the president and CEO of the new system and will remain the president and CEO of CAMC. Dave Goldberg, president and CEO of Mon Health System, will be the executive vice president and president of the north-central/Morgantown region of the new health care system, Ramsey said.
“The history and tradition of our respective hospitals, and the renowned clinical providers in our communities, will help propel the success of this partnership,” Goldberg said in a release. “We look forward to working together to expand access to highest quality, affordable care for West Virginians, close to home.”
The organizations will file for a certificate of need with the West Virginia Health Care Authority on April 15. They plan to close the transaction as soon as possible after receiving all necessary governance approvals. Ramsey said that process could take three to six months.
“Both organizations are very excited,” he said. “We just see so much promise that we’re anxious to conclude all the regulatory and legal requirements and actually consummate the merger so we can get started.”