CHARLESTON — Charleston Area Medical Center was selected as one of 10 sites across the country to work with The American Cancer Society on a new initiative that will increase screening rates and prevention rates in the state of West Virginia.
The American Cancer Society’s Hospital Systems Capacity Building (HSCB) initiative’s overall purpose is to incorporate cancer prevention and screening interventions into a hospital systems’ mission, priority setting, quality standards and investment practices.
The American Cancer Society and CAMC will work together with other hospital systems across the country to help better address cancer prevention and screening priorities in order to improve population health outcomes over the next five years.
“CAMC is honored to have been selected for this initiative and look forward to this partnership that could have life-saving implications,” Bev Farmer, RN, Cancer Center Director, said in a news release. “Our organizations stand united that we can help increase awareness of and access to colorectal screenings, which will improve detection rates and, therefore, lower colorectal cancer incidence and mortality in our region.”
“On behalf of the American Cancer Society, I am excited to welcome CAMC as a Hospital Systems Capacity Building (HSCB) Communities of Practice site. We are excited to embark on this journey over the coming years. CAMC has been identified as one of 10 of the most promising sites for this work across the country. Together, we will explore the Communities of Practice model for improving cancer prevention and screening in the Charleston community,” Mary Lough, Manager of Health Systems at American Cancer Society, said in the release.
Joining CAMC and The American Cancer Society on this initiative are Kanawha Charleston Health Department and WV Bureau of Senior Services. Together, the goal of the initiative is to raise awareness of colorectal cancer screening to increase early detection and decrease unnecessary deaths, ease access to testing for patients and remove fear of financial burden for people in the Kanawha Valley.