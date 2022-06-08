CHARLESTON — Logan won one for the Glicker.
The Wildcats defeated Fairmont Senior 11-6 Saturday in the Class AA high school baseball state championship game at Appalachian Power Park and dedicated the triumph to Jarron Glick, a baseball and basketball standout who missed both seasons while recovering from surgery to remove a brain tumor.
Glick wasn’t officially on the roster because he hasn’t attended school during his ordeal, but that won’t stop Logan coach Kevin Gertz and company from making sure he will be recognized as a champion.
“He went through hell, but he’s back in our dugout today,” Gertz said.
Glick said he was honored to be with his teammates again.
“It was great,” Glick said of the state title while wearing a Logan jersey bearing the No. 1. “I’m glad I got to see that. There have been ups and downs the last year, but this definitely is an up for sure.”
Glick petitioned the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission for another year of eligibility and said he looks forward to taking advantage of it on the court and the field. A second-team All-State pick in basketball, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 15.9 points in the 2020-2021 season.
“It’s a great feeling to know everybody has your back,” Glick said. “Without them, this would have been a lot harder. I’m thankful for all the support.”
Glick said he has maintained a positive attitude through his battle with cancer.
“I never really think about the bad side,” he said. “I’m always looking for the positive in everything. My mom and dad never left my side. All the support has been amazing.”
RECORD-SETTING RED-SKINS: Hurricane defeated George Washington 11-0 to win the Class AAA championship.
The margin of victory was the largest ever in the big-school division since the Secondary School Activities Commission split teams into three classes in 1976.
The Redskins also scored 11 runs in their last state title victory, a six-run triumph over Wheeling Park in 2018. Hurricane second baseman Quarrier Phillips finished his baseball career with a state title, a remarkable feat after breaking both legs and dislocating both ankles two years ago in a side-by-side crash. The championship was the Redskins’ first since 2018.
GERTZ AT IT AGAIN: Gertz wasted no time starting his bid to repeat as winner of the Van Meter Award as the West Virginia Sports Writers Association coach of the year. Gertz coached Logan baseball to its second consecutive state title, completing an astonishing calendar year during which he won a state championship in girls basketball and two in baseball.
OOPS! The best teams in the state didn’t always play like it Saturday. Logan and Fairmont Senior each committed four errors. The Polar Bears had a runner picked off first and allowed Wildcats runner Conner Mullins to score during a rundown in the sixth inning. Earlier, Fairmont Senior missed a tag on a runner on the first-base line during Logan’s four-run opening inning.
Wahama left two runners on in each of the first three innings and stranded 11 overall in a 6-5 loss to Charleston Catholic in the Class A championship game. The Irish scored two runs with two out and no one on base to win.
George Washington pitchers hit three Hurricane batters in the first three innings in the Class AAA title contest. The Redskins scored two runs on wild pitches and one on an error.
ROUNDING UP: Perhaps “Ilderton” is Gaelic for “champion.” The Ilderton family of Logan, West Virginia, won a pair of state titles this season. Girls basketball star Peyton Ilderton won a title in March. Her brother, McCormick Ilderton, won a baseball championship Saturday.
Charleston Catholic won the Class A state championship despite an 18-19 record.
Logan junior third baseman Dawson Maynard finished a triple short of the cycle, scored three runs and drove in two Saturday. He also made a fantastic play at third base to end the top of the fifth inning, preserving an 8-5 Wildcats lead.
Logan’s No. 2 through No. 5 batters — Maynard, Jake Ramey, Garrett Williamson and Konner Lowe — combined to go 10 for 15, accounting for 10 runs scored and eight runs batted in.