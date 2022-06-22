CHARLESTON — Jarred Cannon of Hurricane, West Virginia, was sworn in to the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday to complete the unexpired term of former Delegate Joe Jeffries, R-Putnam, according to a news release. He was appointed to the seat by Gov. Jim Justice.
House Clerk Stephen Harrison administered the oath of office.
Cannon, a Republican, will represent the 22nd District, which currently includes parts of Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Putnam counties.
Cannon is a 2016 graduate of Hurricane High School and a 2020 graduate of West Virginia University.
He owns the public relations firm Athena Consulting, serves on the board of the Ohio-West Virginia Youth Leadership Association and also is an organizer for Camp Lincoln, a conservative youth program.
Cannon recently won the Republican primary for the newly redrawn 21st District, which covers southern Putnam County.
He will face Democrat Theresa “Tess” Jackson in November’s general election for the seat.
