CHARLESTON -- U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, has announced funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for 27 fire departments and two city governments across West Virginia. The grants were awarded through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program and will support local fire departments and first responders.

In Boone County, the Racine Volunteer Fire Department is set to receive $159,047.61.

