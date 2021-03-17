WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nitro and St. Albans fire departments are among those receiving a share of $126,729 from FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant, according to a joint news release from U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), also a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
“The Assistance to Firefighters Grant program provides crucial support to our fire departments. As the top Republican on the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, I have worked to make sure these resources are available to departments in West Virginia and the rest of the country,” Capito said in the release. “Our local firefighters voluntarily risk their lives to ensure our protection, which is why grants like these are essential to help these brave men and women do their job and keep West Virginians safe.”
Manchin added, “Every day firefighters across West Virginia risk their lives to protect their fellow West Virginians. They have continued to work tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to keep their communities safe. Our fire departments, and all front line responders, should never struggle to get the resources and funding they need to be protected on the job, and I’m pleased FEMA is investing in fire departments across West Virginia to help improve operations and safety procedures. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding that supports our brave first responders across the Mountain State.”
Individual awards include:
- St. Albans Fire Department — $46,353.60
- Nitro Fire Department — $27,501.77
- Folsom Volunteer Fire Department — $20,276.19
- Belington Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. — $13,095.24
- Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department — $6,419.07
- Logan County Volunteer Fire Department Station 2 — $3,734.45
- Maysville Volunteer Fire Company — $2,677.94