CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,485,350 from several grant programs through the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to locations across West Virginia. Collectively, these grants will provide funding to help make criminal history recording procedures more efficient, support local law enforcement offices, and improve the delivery of and access to mental health and wellness services for law enforcement.
Putnam County will receive $32,333, according to a joint news release from the offices of Capito and Manchin.
“Our communities in West Virginia rely on our local law enforcement offices to help keep their families safe and secure. I’m proud to play a role in securing critical funds like these that will go a long way in providing our local law enforcement with the tools and resources necessary to continue serving and protecting the people of the Mountain State,” Capito said in the release.
“Every West Virginian and American deserves to feel safe and secure in their communities. I’m pleased DOJ is investing in West Virginia to help prevent and reduce crime. These awards fund a wide range of programs to support law enforcement, victims’ services, improve community responses to sexual assault and domestic violence and prevent crimes across the Mountain State. Keeping West Virginia communities safe is a top priority, and I will continue advocating for funding and resources to take care of our communities,” Manchin said in the release.
