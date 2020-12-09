CHARLESTON — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, recently announced West Virginia’s eligibility for up to $749,920 from the FY20 Emergency Food and Shelter Program National Board. This funding, which was made available by the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA), is allocated to qualified cities/counties to assist local organizations dedicated to feeding, sheltering, and providing critical resources to people with economic emergencies.
“Unexpected emergencies compounded with the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic can be devastating for individuals and families across West Virginia,” Capito said in a news release. “As chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, I was able to secure additional funding for the EFSP in FY20 that had gone unused in previous years, so that eligible jurisdictions could take advantage of much needed support. This funding can be used to provide transition assistance from shelters to stable living conditions, support for local food banks and pantries, and complete utility bill payments that keep lights on and homes warm. Making these resources available to our cities and counties is crucial as we head into the winter months and I’m glad my subcommittee was able to play a role in providing this much needed support across West Virginia.”
“As COVID-19 cases rise in West Virginia and across the nation, our fellow West Virginians are hurting,” Manchin said in the release. “These funds will help West Virginians in need by providing emergency funding for food and shelter programs across the state, ensuring those who need help have a roof over their head and food to eat as we enter the coldest months of the year. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding that gives West Virginians a helping hand during hard times,” said Senator Manchin.
Individual cities/counties award eligibility:
Kanawha County — $84,653
West Virginia State Set-Aside Committee — $60,364
Huntington/Cabell, Wayne Counties — $54,677
Monongalia County — $41,172
Wood County — $38,257
Harrison County — $32,040
Raleigh County — $31,640
Marion County — $26,365
Putnam County — $23,953
Mercer County — $23,011
Ohio County — $20,496
Fayette County — $19,309
Marshall County — $16,755
Logan County — $15,620
Hancock County — $15,414
Greenbrier County — $15,375
Randolph County — $13,879
Preston County — $13,698
Jackson County — $13,028
Nicholas County — $12,189
Mineral County — $11,905
Mingo County — $11,299
Upshur County — $11,067
Mason County — $10,822
Brooke County — $10,448
Boone County — $9,171
Lincoln County — $8,797
Lewis County — $8,384
Wyoming County — $8,294
Wetzel County — $8,229
Roane County — $8,062
Barbour County — $7,442
Hampshire County — $7,197
Taylor County — $7,068
Braxton County — $6,810
McDowell County — $6,707
Calhoun County — $5,340
Monroe County — $5,211
Clay County — $4,940
Ritchie County — $4,476
Pocahontas County — $4,308
Summers County — $4,179
Tyler County — $3,999
Webster County — $3,870