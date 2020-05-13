SCOTT DEPOT — Womencare, Inc., located in Scott Depot, will receive $583,624 to expand its capacity for coronavirus testing.
The funding is from the federal Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which is providing a total of $9,833,557 to 28 health centers in West Virginia, according to a joint news release from U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) — both of whom are members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
“As we enter a new phase in our response to the coronavirus outbreak, continuing our work to increase testing capabilities remains a top priority,” Capito said in the release. “Expanding the testing capabilities of our health centers will allow our state to be more responsive to our rural communities and better contain individual outbreaks. Additionally, this funding will help support our hard-working and dedicated healthcare professionals by providing additional training, laboratory services, and the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE). West Virginia has been a leader for our country in responding to the coronavirus, and I could not be more proud of the efforts of our citizens. I am encouraged to see this funding coming into our state and the crucial support it will provide.”
“As states across America prepare to slowly reopen, we must work to expand COVID-19 testing capabilities across the country and in West Virginia to ensure we can safely open our businesses and communities,” Manchin said. “Our health centers are on the front lines of the pandemic and continue to provide rapid COVID-19 testing for many West Virginians across the Mountain State. I will continue fight for our healthcare providers to ensure that they have resources they need to expand rapid testing and care for their fellow West Virginians.”