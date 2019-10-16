RED HOUSE — The Route 34 Volunteer Fire Department, which is located in Red House in Putnam County, has received a grant totaling $49,550.47 to help continue their efforts to provide fire and rescue services.
The grant is part of more than $2.7 million in funding to West Virginia fire departments announced recently by U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), who is chairman of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), also a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
The funding comes from the Department of Homeland Security.
“These funds will equip the state’s firefighters with the resources they need as emergency first responders,” Capito said in a news release. “Our firefighters put themselves in harm’s way to protect West Virginians, and it’s imperative that we provide them the tools to do that safely and efficiently. I have great respect for the crucial work these men and women do in our communities, and I’m pleased that we’ve secured this funding to keep them properly equipped and, most importantly, safe.”
Manchin also commented on the grants, saying, “Our firefighters protect and serve our communities every day. This funding will help multiple fire departments across the state receive the resources needed to do their jobs and take care of their fellow West Virginians. I am glad to see this funding support our fire departments and thank our first responders for their hard, selfless work,”
Other individual awards in the grants package went to:
- Citizens Fire Company Inc., Charles Town: $182,832.38
- Frametown Volunteer Fire Department: $51,809.52
- Fountain Volunteer Fire Department, Keyser: $751,363.63
- Mason Volunteer Fire Department: $38,000
- City of Bluefield: $155,449.52
- City of Williamson: $154,650.47
- New Martinsville Fire Department: $38,552.38
- Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company: $6,895.23
- Elizabeth Volunteer Fire Department: $107,809.52
- West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department: $94,660
- Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department: $501,275
- City of Wheeling: $723,797.70
- Cumberland Valley Volunteer Firemen’s Association: $514,657.14