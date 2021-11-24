CHARLESTON — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), has announced her U.S. Service Academy nominations for 21 qualified high school seniors from 12 counties in West Virginia.
One of those nominees is Putnam County student Nicholas Wayne Lanham, whom Capito nominated for both the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy.
A board chosen by Capito reviewed each nominee’s application, interviewed candidates and made recommendations.
“Each year, I have the honor and privilege of nominating West Virginia’s best and brightest to our nation’s prestigious service academies,” Capito said in a news release. “I am proud to nominate this group of exemplary West Virginians who are smart, talented and driven. This nomination is just the beginning for these students as they continue their education to become our next leaders. I wish each of these nominees the best of luck, and I can’t wait to see all they will go on to accomplish in the future.”
Service academy nominees include:
U.S. Air Force Academy
Hietam Rayan Belhachmi, Berkeley County
Carter Dale Cochran, Jackson County
Abbie Grace Culicerto, Raleigh County
David Andrew Elliott Foglesong (also nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy), Jefferson County
Tate Walter Jordan, Harrison County
Jacob Conner Lee (also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy), Cabell County
Savana Lee Pringle, Kanawha County
Nicholas Reid Shirley, Berkeley County
U.S. Military Academy
Tristan Thomas Deeds, Greenbrier County
William Jacob Farkas, Preston County
John William Hall, Jefferson County
Griffin Christopher Horowicz, Jefferson County
Evan William Large, Monongalia County
William Edward Pitkin, Cabell County
Hudson G. Raymo, Kanawha County
Lily Madlyn Turner (also nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy), Kanawha County
U.S. Naval Academy
Lucas Ray Anger, Randolph County
Jaxon Paul Fielding (also nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy), Monongalia County
Nicholas Wayne Lanham (also nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy), Putnam County
Tyler Scott Meisenzahl (also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy), Jefferson County
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.