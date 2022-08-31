The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) visited Putnam and Cabell counties on Thursday, where she participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony, met with local and community leaders, toured several businesses, and received an update on economic development efforts in the area, according to a news release from her office.

First, Capito delivered remarks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Aviation Maintenance and Technology Program within Marshall University and the Huntington Tri-State Airport. The program will help address pilot shortages, introduce new career paths to the region, and help grow the aerospace industry in West Virginia. As a leader on the Senate Appropriations Committee, Capito has helped secure federal funding to make this program possible.

