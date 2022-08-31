CHARLESTON — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) visited Putnam and Cabell counties on Thursday, where she participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony, met with local and community leaders, toured several businesses, and received an update on economic development efforts in the area, according to a news release from her office.
First, Capito delivered remarks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Aviation Maintenance and Technology Program within Marshall University and the Huntington Tri-State Airport. The program will help address pilot shortages, introduce new career paths to the region, and help grow the aerospace industry in West Virginia. As a leader on the Senate Appropriations Committee, Capito has helped secure federal funding to make this program possible.
“West Virginia has so much to offer to the aerospace industry, and we have so much to gain from the high-tech industry,” Capito said. “Thanks to the partnership between Marshall University, Mountwest Community and Technical College, Huntington Tri-State Airport, and Yeager Airport, Marshall’s Aviation Maintenance Technician program will help develop critical workforce training programs to support our goal of growing the aerospace economy in West Virginia. This is the comprehensive approach we need to attract the aerospace industry to West Virginia and prove that we have the solid workforce needed to fill these types of jobs. I’ve worked diligently in Congress to make sure the program is supported and has the tools needed to be successful, and I can’t wait to see the positive impact it will have on our students, aerospace economy in West Virginia and the broader region.”
“This program was made possible by the collaborative relationship between Mountwest and Marshall,” Dr. Joshua Baker, president of Mountwest Community and Technical College, said. “Each institution made valuable contributions that will develop our economy and workforce and create great careers for students.”
In the afternoon, Capito met with the Putnam County Development Authority to discuss the economic growth in the county, the challenges it faces and the solutions needed to overcome some of these obstacles. Following the discussion, Capito toured businesses and ongoing economic development projects in the area, including Tasty Blend Foods, Inc., Alexander’s Place with Dave Hobba Builders, and available property in the Putnam Business Park.
“It’s an exciting time for economic development in Putnam County right now, and that was evident during my visits today,” Capito said. “I was encouraged to hear from the Putnam County Development Authority and see firsthand the existing and ongoing projects in the area. The future success of our state depends on our ability to create more opportunity and jobs, and I’m confident that Putnam County is suited to meet these needs.”
“We are so thankful for Senator Capito taking time to visit Putnam County and our organization. Putnam County is seeing growth with more on the horizon, and the Development Authority continues to drive our communities forward. The Senator’s visit was at a great time so we could discuss infrastructure needs as our county continues to grow; we were also able to celebrate the success of local businesses who have already chosen to make our county home. It was an honor to showcase a few of the great assets of Putnam,” Morganne Tenney, executive director of Putnam County Development Authority, said.
“My Dad grew up poor in government-assisted housing in Charleston, but his dreams were bigger than his circumstances. He built something amazing that I’m honored to now lead,” said Cathy Elswick, president and CEO Tasty Blend Foods, Inc. “We are a West Virginia-based company that employs West Virginians and we make products that are used by West Virginia businesses, families and schools. My father’s dream became a West Virginia success story, and we’re so proud to have Senator Capito here to see our success story.”
