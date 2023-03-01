The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BUFFALO, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), visited the Toyota West Virginia manufacturing plant in Buffalo, W.Va., last Wednesday, where she received an update on Toyota’s renewable energy capabilities, overall operations, and the plant’s 4T High School Work Program.

“Toyota has been a force in West Virginia, and operations in Buffalo are a source of pride for this community and our entire state. I value the close relationship that we have maintained with leaders at Toyota over the years, and the progress they continue to make here in Putnam County. From increased renewable energy capabilities, efficient operations, and their growing high school work program, I am continually impressed by their work. I look forward to continuing to work with Toyota and leaders in the area towards our shared goal of increasing opportunities and available resources for West Virginians in the region,” Capito said in a news release.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you