BUFFALO, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), visited the Toyota West Virginia manufacturing plant in Buffalo, W.Va., last Wednesday, where she received an update on Toyota’s renewable energy capabilities, overall operations, and the plant’s 4T High School Work Program.
“Toyota has been a force in West Virginia, and operations in Buffalo are a source of pride for this community and our entire state. I value the close relationship that we have maintained with leaders at Toyota over the years, and the progress they continue to make here in Putnam County. From increased renewable energy capabilities, efficient operations, and their growing high school work program, I am continually impressed by their work. I look forward to continuing to work with Toyota and leaders in the area towards our shared goal of increasing opportunities and available resources for West Virginians in the region,” Capito said in a news release.
“We were delighted to welcome Senator Capito back to Toyota West Virginia,” David Rosier, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia, said in the release. “We are proud to be a part of West Virginia’s business community. We are committed to the Mountain State’s continued growth and success. It was an honor to share just a few of the exciting initiatives we are working on at the plant and we certainly hope Senator Capito visits again soon.”
Later, Capito traveled to Gritts Farms, a leader in tourism in Putnam County, to receive an update on operations and see the farm’s newest additions. She also visited Belknap Dough Company, a Hurricane restaurant, where she had a working lunch with local leaders regarding recent successes and future development efforts in Putnam County.
