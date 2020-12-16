CHARLESTON — Capitol Building Commission members heard public comments but took no action on calls to remove the Stonewall Jackson statue from the West Virginia Capitol grounds.
Speakers were seven for and one against removing the statue of the Confederate general and slave owner from its prominent location on the Capitol grounds.
“It is really shocking to me that, in 2020, almost 2021, we are having this discussion about placement of a Confederate general on our grounds,” said the Rev. David Fryson, lawyer, pastor of New First Baptist Church in Charleston and retired diversity director at West Virginia University. “I hope you will not delay this vote or delay this decision. It is long overdue.”
Wednesday marked the first time the commission acknowledged years of calls to remove the statue. Afterward, though, commission Chairman Randall Reid-Smith was noncommittal about taking up the matter as an agenda item at the commission’s next meeting.
“I’ll have to ask, but you’ll be the first to know,” he said when asked about taking up the matter.
Reid-Smith, who serves as commission chairman as curator of the Department of Arts, Culture and History, did not say whom he needs to ask, although he presumably was referring to Gov. Jim Justice.
Calls to remove the statue date back a decade. However, they intensified this summer as part of a wave of Confederate memorial removals across the South during protests of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May.
“This is hate speech. This is not about the Civil War. This is not about gallantry in battle,” Howard Swint, a longtime removal advocate, told the commission Wednesday.
Swint encouraged commissioners to visit the Southern Poverty Law Center website for its timeline of the installation of Confederate statuary. The timeline notes that there were two spikes in installation of Confederate statues: from the 1900s to the 1920s, as Southern states were enacting Jim Crow laws, and in the 1950s and 1960s, during integration of public schools.
The Stonewall Jackson statue in Charleston was erected in 1910. A bust of Jackson in the Capitol’s Rotunda was installed in 1959.
Swint has proposed relocating the statue to one of the recessed plazas at the Culture Center, with signage explaining its history.
Del. Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, said Wednesday that, as a black woman, the symbolism of the Confederate statuary is horrifying: “Seeing these statues is like seeing a cross burning on a black person’s lawn.”
She asked commissioners, “Why are we celebrating Stonewall Jackson as history and heritage, as opposed to hate and oppression?”
In the past, Reid-Smith and Justice have claimed the executive branch does not have authority to remove statuary from the Capitol grounds. That is something state ACLU legal director Loree Stark disputed Wednesday, saying state code gives the commission power to approve or reject all substantial physical changes to the Capitol, Capitol Complex and its grounds.
“This is not an action to leave to the Legislature,” she told commissioners.
In past sessions, Republican legislators have introduced Monument and Memorial Protection bills, which would prohibit removing or relocating Civil War statuary on public grounds. For the next two years, Republicans will have supermajorities in both houses of the Legislature.
James Cochran, chairman of West Virginians Against Confederate Commemoration, reminded commissioners that Virginia Military Institute removed its copy of the Jackson statue from campus Monday. Jackson was an instructor at VMI before the Civil War started.
Sculptor Moses Ezekiel made a duplicate of the West Virginia statue, which he donated to his alma mater in 1912. A longtime centerpiece of the Lexington, Virginia, campus, VMI’s board of governors voted to remove it in October to combat allegations of a culture of institutional racism at the military academy, according to news reports.
Cochran, who has collected more than 10,000 signatures on a petition to remove the West Virginia statue, told commissioners, “Our country and our state are ready to move on beyond a history of slavery and racism.”
Noting that dozens of West Virginians died in the November 1863 Battle of Droop Mountain to drive Confederates out of the state, Cochran said, “I’m just trying to understand why the Confederates are still here.”
Ernest Blevins, commander of the Charleston chapter of Sons of Confederate Veterans and a former Division of Culture and History employee, was the only speaker who opposed relocating the statue. He noted that many residents of what would become West Virginia on June 20, 1863, supported secession and that many fought for the Confederacy.
“Are they not part of the state?” he asked.
“No one monument represents the whole community,” he added, noting that there is a variety of statuary on the Capitol Complex grounds.
Blevins said the Union soldier statue, formally known as the Mountaineer statue, was erected at the old Capitol in 1912 in direct response to installation of the Jackson statue.
“If you’re wanting balance, there’s your balance,” he told commissioners.
Commissioners on Wednesday did not set a date for the next meeting of the commission. By law, the panel is required to meet at least quarterly.