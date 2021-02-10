WASHINGTON — The case against a Hurricane, West Virginia, woman accused of participating in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol has moved forward, according to charges filed Wednesday by U.S. attorneys in Washington.
Gracyn Dawn Courtright, a senior at the University of Kentucky, was accused last month of joining the mob of President Donald J. Trump supporters before telling a now-FBI witness she thought what she did was cool and did not know what treason was. After the incident she also posted on social media a picture of herself with the text, “Infamy is just as good as fame. Either way I end more known XOXO,” court documents indicated.
A felony information was filed in her case Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. It charges her with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building and theft of government property.
An information is a formal charge filed by a prosecuting attorney that bypasses a grand jury’s vote, such as an indictment. It typically indicates a defendant has waived their right to have their case presented to a grand jury and is cooperating with the investigation.
A hearing in the case had not been set as of Thursday afternoon.
The information states Courtright unlawfully and knowingly entered and remained in a restricted building where the vice president and vice president-elect were visiting without lawful authority to do so, which impeded and disrupted government business. The disruptive behavior was knowingly done to impede a session of Congress, it added.
It adds she took a sign valued at less than $1,000 during the process.
According to affidavits filed in federal court, Courtright was charged after the FBI reviewed screenshots from a now-deleted Instagram account believed to have belonged to her that showed her inside and outside of the Capitol on Jan. 6. She was seen wearing a black and yellow beanie and black puffer jacket with a black and pink shirt underneath.
Surveillance footage from inside the Capitol showed Courtright on the second floor walking up the steps near the Senate chamber carrying a “Members Only” sign.
She carried the sign for several minutes before a law enforcement officer took it away from her. She was in the building for about 30 minutes overall.
A witness also contacted the FBI to share private Instagram messages shared with Courtright in which they scolded her for her involvement in the breach. The conversation showed Courtright stating she had walked into “the chamber like the senate where desks are.”
The witness called Courtright embarrassing and a moron before asking how she felt about those who died in the incident.
In the affidavit, the FBI agent said screenshots were also taken from a Twitter account believed to belong to Courtright in which she decried CNN’s and Fox News’ coverage of the Jan. 6 incident, stating the group was being peaceful and no one was fighting.
A photo published by The Washington Post showed her in a crowd that had clashed with police inside the Capitol. She was identified by the unique beanie, the affidavit said.
The FBI contacted Courtright’s father Jan. 12, who said she was staying with him at the West Virginia home and acknowledged her involvement in the riots, stating she just wanted to be at “the party.”
Courtright was named to the University of Kentucky dean’s list for fall 2020 in mathematical economics.