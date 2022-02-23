CHARLESTON — The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center has announced a pair of shows coming to the city this spring.
On March 30, “CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey” will be at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.
Based on the popular children’s musical cartoon, the show will feature popular characters JJ, YoYo, TomTom, Bingo and many others on their “toe-tapping, fun-filled journey through the world of CoComelon.”
On May 2, the Charleston Coliseum will welcome contemporary Christian rockers Casting Crowns with Australian praise and worship group Hillsong Worship and award-winning Christian artists We the Kingdom.
The show is part of an 18 city tour kicking off April 22.
Tickets for CoComelon go on sale at 10 a.m. today and are $40, $48 and $54.
Tickets to see Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship and We the Kingdom go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and will be $22.75, $27.75, $42.75, $59.75, $79.75 and $119.75.
Tickets for both shows will be available at the Coliseum box office or through Ticketmaster.
