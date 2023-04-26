TEAYS VALLEY — The Putnam County Library encourages all community members to visit any of its five locations during National Library Week, April 23-29, to learn, explore, and connect with all they have to offer.
Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture books and large print to audiobooks and eBooks. But there’s so much more to the story of libraries.
Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, story times, movie nights, crafting classes, lectures, and more. Putnam Library offers a wide array of programs, classes, and resources. Please visit the library’s website for a full list of events.
Libraries play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for job seekers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs. Putnam Library supports and partners with other county agencies and community organizations to provide programming and services to serve the people of Putnam County. The library’s new mobile services unit will also bring programming and services out into the community.
If you haven’t checked out Putnam Library lately, you’re missing the full story. Stop by for a visit to celebrate during National Library Week, April 23-29. Follow the Putnam Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and use the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek to join the online celebration.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.
For more information, visit the library’s website at putnamlibrarywv.org or call the Main Library at 304-757-7307, or any of the branch libraries of Putnam County: Buffalo 304-937-3538; Eleanor: 304-586-4295; Hurricane: 304-562-6711; Poca: 304-755-3241.
