HURRICANE — Spring has sprung in Putnam County, and the City of Hurricane is ready to celebrate.
“Spring is a great time to get our community back together after a long winter,” says Amanda Ramey, Hurricane’s assistant city manager. “There were not a lot of events going on over the winter, and, of course, COVID kept many of us at home, as well.”
Ramey adds, “It will be nice to enjoy warmer weather together and to celebrate in a somewhat normal way.”
The celebration she is referring to is Spring on Main, an event that was cancelled last May but that has annually been held on the first Saturday of May in downtown Hurricane.
This year’s event will be held on Saturday, May 1, from 1-5 p.m. on Main Street, rain or shine.
Not only will Spring on Main be welcoming the return of spring, but it will also be celebrating National Superhero Day (an April 28 holiday) a few days late.
“Spring on Main’s theme this year is superheroes,” Ramey enthuses. “In 2019, when we had our last spring festival, the theme was Star Wars because it fell on Star Wars Day, May 4th. Everyone had such a blast with it that we decided to incorporate a theme into this year’s celebration as well.”
Wonder Woman and Dr. Strange, along with other members of the Causeplayers, will be present for photo ops at the gazebo’s Superhero Photo Booth.
If photos with these “real” comic book heroes is too intimidating for young children, they can take photos with cardboard cutouts of characters instead.
The Grove, a small business located at 151 Dudding Avenue, is offering kids the opportunity from 1-5 p.m. to come in and make superhero capes and masks. (Check the Grove’s Facebook page for further details and costs).
Meanwhile, a Kids Zone will be set up on Dudding Avenue near the Grove. There, children of all ages are welcome to sit down at tables and work on various crafts, provided by the city for free.
A highlight of Spring on Main this year will be Batman and his Batmobile. At 3 p.m., Batman of the “Heroes 4 Higher” company will be giving a motivational talk.
“Kids just love listening to Batman speak,” Ramey says. “Adults do, too, actually, because he talks about how we need to always do the right thing in life.”
Doing the right thing is what superheroes are all about. It is what real-life heroes like police officers and firefighters are about, as well.
That is why the Spring on Main’s superheroes theme will incorporate not only fictional comic book characters, but also local heroes.
“This year we wanted to highlight the heroic work of our everyday superheroes,” Ramey explains. “Hurricane police officers and firefighters will be on Main Street that day in uniform, taking photos with children just like the comic book heroes.”
Children will enjoy exploring the fire truck, smoke house, ambulance, and police vehicle that will be on display on Main Street, too.
At 2 and 4 p.m., an officer from the Hurricane K-9 unit will give K-9 demonstrations on a stage near the gazebo.
“Everyone will enjoy learning about the incredible training these K-9 dogs have received,” Ramey says. “They are heroes in their own rights!”
No spring celebration would be complete without vendors, and some vendors will be incorporating the superhero theme into their booths.
“In fact, all vendors are encouraged to participate in the theme,” Ramey states, “and the City will award a gift card to the vendor with the best incorporation of superheroes.”
This year, 25 vendors will line Main Street — a marked reduction from past years. This is intentional, however, on the part of the City of Hurricane.
“In the past we have had as many as 50 vendors on Main Street,” Ramey recalls. “While we certainly hope to return to that number in the future, this year we are exercising caution because of COVID. Every vendor’s tent will be properly distanced from the next, with about 10 feet between booths.”
A wide variety of vendors have already committed to being at Spring on Main on May 1. You will find groups like the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and NECCO (a foster family placement agency) represented alongside Perfectly Posh, Dice and Beard, and The Crafty Chick Crochet. Calvary Baptist Academy and West Virginia Junior College will be there, as will The Happy Hound, Camilla’s Jewelry, and Mountaineer Craft Room, to name just a few.
Visitors to Spring on Main will have plenty of food options on hand. Belknap Dough Company and Drip’s Café are conveniently located on Main Street. Food trucks will be on site as well.
“Saved by Grace BBQ, out of Lincoln County, and Southside Sliders, out of Huntington, will be at Spring on Main,” Ramey notes, “along with Rocky’s World and Crafts of the Coal. Rocky’s World, of course, serves shaved ice and lemonade and Crafts of the Coal serves homemade ice cream. Incidentally, it will be Crafts’ first time at a City of Hurricane event and we are happy to have them.”
Ramey’s excitement for Spring on Main is palpable. Perhaps it is her happiness to be holding an event after so much was canceled last year due to COVID-19. Or maybe spring in the air has put a spring in her step. Either way, Ramey is glad to have something to celebrate.
“Come out to Spring on Main on May 1st!” she urges. “It is a family friendly, free event. And there is something for everyone.”
If you would like the latest information on this event, check out the City of Hurricane’s Facebook page, especially its Facebook event “Spring on Main Street.”