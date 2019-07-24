Appalachian storytellers Susanna Holstein and Judi Tarowsky, talk to an interested audience about Celtic traditions, including storytelling and they also spin a tale or two during their presentation on Thursday, July 18 at the Putnam County Main Library.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.