HUNTINGTON — Over 30 judicial officers and members of the West Virginia and Cabell County bar associations gathered in Cabell County Circuit Judge Paul Farrell’s courtroom at the Cabell County Courthouse to bring attention to the inclusion of civility language to the oath attorneys take to be admitted to the practice of law.
West Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins was the featured speaker at the special event Thursday and said the state is taking a leadership role on this issue, which was adopted by the high court in May.
“Fewer than half of the states in the nation have taken this important step to include specific civility language in their respective state oaths,” he said. “It is up to each and every one of us to support this effort.”
Tom Scarr, president of the West Virginia State Bar, said the addition of a civility pledge is a reminder of something most in the court system in Cabell County are already doing.
“Cabell County is not any worse, and probably better, than other places in the state regarding civility, so this is a reminder to lawyers that this is not something that we should do, or feel obligated to do from a moral standpoint, but something we must do to be a more effective and better lawyer,” he said.
Cabell County Chief Circuit Court Judge Gregory Howard said the new language highlights other efforts taking place in the county’s judicial system.
“We do something I think a lot of counties don’t necessarily do, and that’s having bench and bar meetings,” he said. “That’s where our local judges get together and sit in a room with local lawyers and talk about issues that lawyers think the judges can do better and issues the judges think the lawyers can do better.”
Howard highlighted the portion of the civility language that calls for respect toward court staff.
“The part that really jumps out at me is court staff and all other persons,” he said. “We know they are an integral part of the judicial system, and they deserve respect.”
Patty Jennings, president of the Cabell County Bar Association, added the new language reflects current society more generally.
“While we do a good job currently of being civil to each other, this new language is a great reminder of the importance of civility in today’s society,” she said.
Cabell County Bar member and District 5 representative David Amsbary said he has been practicing law for nearly 20 years in different states and jurisdictions and is impressed with the civility that already exists in Cabell and Wayne counties.
“It’s extraordinary, and it didn’t happen when we got here — it was already here,” he said. “We thank the attorneys that came before us, and now we’re fostering that with this new language in the oath. Civility, like anything else, can be lost if we don’t take care of it.”
The oath with the new language reads, “I do solemnly swear or affirm that: I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of West Virginia; that I will honestly demean myself in the practice of law; that I will conduct myself with integrity, dignity and civility and show respect toward judges, court staff, clients, fellow professionals and all other persons; and to the best of my ability, execute my office of attorney-at-law; so help me God.”