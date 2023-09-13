CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Tigers football team suffered their first loss of the 2023 season on Friday night as they hosted Cardinal Conference foe Winfield and were blanked 28-0 by the Generals.
Winfield got on the board just 2:57 into the game as Chase Massey found Aiden Hernandez for a 30-yard touchdown pass. The PAT by Hernandez failed, but they led 6-0 with 9:03 left in the first.
The Generals had two more chances to convert on fourth down deep in Chapmanville territory in the second quarter, but both attempts were unsuccessful. It was still a 6-0 contest at the intermission.
After recovering a fumble from Tigers signal caller Robert Cook with 10:06 left in the third period, Winfield capitalized on it.
They converted a 4th-and-4 and then found the endzone via a 24-yard touchdown scamper by Massey with 7:23 remaining in the third quarter. The two-point try was good thanks to a pass from Massey to Toby Laughery, and the Generals led 14-0.
Following a CRHS three-and-out, Winfield took advantage as Massey uncorked a 34-yard pass to Laughery that went for another TD. Hernandez’s PAT split the uprights, and the visitors held a 21-0 lead over the Tigers.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Generals’ Easton Pinkerton intercepted a pass by Cook after Chapmanville started the drive deep in their own territory, and he returned the pick to the two-yard line of CRHS.
Another Massey-to-Laughery touchdown toss followed, this time from eight yards away with 8:39 left in the contest. The extra point by Hernandez was again good, and the game ended in a 28-0 score in favor of Winfield.
Massey passed for 123 yards and a score while also rushing for 84 yards and a touchdown for Winfield. Jayce Miller ran for 38 yards, K-Juan Pearson added 36 yards on the ground, and Pinkerton rushed for 12 yards.
Hernandez had 80 receiving yards and a TD for the Generals while Laughery had 42 yards and two scores, Miller added 34 receiving yards, and Luke Davis contributed 9 yards receiving.
For Chapmanville, Robert Cook passed for 26 yards and rushed for four while Nate Easterling passed for 28. Andrew Topping rushed for 14 yards, Preston Kovach rushed for 10, and Jeremy Collins added 13 yards on the ground while Austin Adkins had seven yards.
Topping had 28 yards receiving while Adkins had 23 yards and Benji Adkins had five yards.
Generals head coach Eddie Smolder credited Chapmanville afterward, saying they didn’t back down and that they played hard.
“Anytime you can get a win, it feels good, especially on the road,” Generals head coach Eddie Smolder said afterward. “Our defense played well the whole game. I was really proud of our kids’ preparation this week. I was proud of them answering the bell in the second half and playing like they’re capable. We have a really good team. We just have to keep working and try to get one percent better each day.”
“Anytime you can win on the road in this conference, it’s a big accomplishment,” Smolder added. “We’re going to enjoy this one this weekend and then Monday we’ll get back to work and get ready for the next one.”
Chapmanville head coach Zach Belcher praised his team’s effort despite the loss.
“I thought our players played hard,” Belcher said. “I thought we fought the whole time, and we didn’t quit the whole time. To me, that’s what I think success looks like. You might not win every time, but you give 100 percent effort all the time.”
The CRHS coach said the formula for their first two victories was hard work, and he hopes his team continues to exemplify that.
“We just have to keep doing what we’re doing,” Belcher said. “We’re 2-1 right now, and we won those two games off of working hard, and we’re going to continue to do so.”
The Generals improved to 2-1 while the Tigers fell to 2-1. Winfield is at home next week against Wayne at 7 p.m., and Chapmanville is at Nitro in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Score by Quarters
WHS (2-1): 6 0 15 7 — 28
CRHS (2-1): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
WHS: Chase Massey 30-yard pass to Aiden Hernandez (PAT no good by Hernandez) 9:03
Third Quarter
WHS: 24-yard run by Massey (Two-point good) 7:23
WHS: 34-yard pass by Massey to Toby Laughery (PAT good by Hernandez) 4:16
Fourth Quarter
WHS: Eight-yard pass by Massey to Laughery (PAT good by Hernandez) 6:25