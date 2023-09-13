The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

DSC_4677.JPG
Buy Now

Winfield’s K-juan Pearson runs the football during Friday’s game at Chapmanville.

 Cameron Maynard | HD Media

CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Tigers football team suffered their first loss of the 2023 season on Friday night as they hosted Cardinal Conference foe Winfield and were blanked 28-0 by the Generals.

Winfield got on the board just 2:57 into the game as Chase Massey found Aiden Hernandez for a 30-yard touchdown pass. The PAT by Hernandez failed, but they led 6-0 with 9:03 left in the first.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you