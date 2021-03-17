The Charleston Ballet has announced its return to the stage this weekend with a spring performance titled “Great Expectations.”
Two, mixed-bill performances will be presented, at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Theater.
The performances will include “Elements,” based on the ancient text “I Ching,” a fusion of traditional ballet with contemporary spirit, and “Gravity,” a high-energy ballet choreographed by Manuel Vignoulle.
Guest dancers from Columbia Classical Ballet of South Carolina will join the company for the performances.
This will be the first performance of the 2020-2021 season, “Stand Up and Dance.” Only 100 tickets will be available for each performance, masks will be required, and other steps will be taken inside the venue to ensure social distancing throughout the performance.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Charleston Ballet office or online at www.thecharlestonballet.com/Tickets. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Ticket pricing will reflect an advanced ticket price of $20 for students/seniors and $25 for adults.
Social distancing between audience members will be enforced and masks will be required inside the performance venue and during the performance.
This performance has been made possible in part by grants from The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation; Fund for the Arts; the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History; and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
For tickets and information about the company, or classes available at its school, contact the Charleston Ballet at 304-342-6541, by email at info@thecharlestonballet.com or online at the website, www.thecharlestonballet.com.