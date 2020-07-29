CHARLESTON — Funeral services were conducted Friday for Charleston firefighter/medic Jason Cuffee.
Cuffee’s family and friends were joined at the service by first responders from the area. The service, which included social distancing in the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, was streamed online via the city and fire department’s social media pages. Cuffee, 27, did not respond to a call for service early Monday while he was stationed at the Oakwood Road fire station. He later was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
A former sports standout at Poca High School, he had been with the fire department since 2015. A fire engine carried Cuffee’s casket in a procession to Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes.