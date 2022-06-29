CHARLESTON — On March 31, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Charleston Regatta Commission members officially announced the 2022 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta schedule.
From Thursday, June 30, through Monday, July 4, this year’s Regatta return will feature a blend of nostalgic favorites and brand-new events, catering to all ages and tastes (figuratively and literally).
“The public support for the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta has been overwhelming,” Goodwin said at the March 31 press conference. “Folks throughout the region, and some that have traveled in for Regatta’s past, have been asking for this event to come back since the day I took office.
“The programming for this year represents a great balance of old favorites and new, soon-to-be favorites,” the mayor added.
“Charleston Regatta Inc. has been working diligently to put together an event that will not only bring lots of fun and excitement to our city but will also bring a significant economic impact,” Charleston Regatta President Alisa Bailey said at the gathering. “We anticipate thousands upon thousands of event attendees and millions of dollars in tourism spending in Charleston.”
Major entertainment will be provided by the likes of Everclear, with opening acts Fastball and The Nixons, on Thursday; Motown legends The Four Tops and The Spinners, with The Unit opening for them, on Friday; country singer-songwriter Martina McBride with opening act Chuck Ray Lilly with The Grip on Saturday; and Rick Springfield on Sunday with opening acts Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns and Hair Supply.
Monday night will feature the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, with a coda of spectacular fireworks after its open-air concert.
West Virginian entertainers Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. and Bob Thompson will provide a homegrown soundtrack to Sunday brunch next weekend as well.
Popular returning Regatta attractions will include the Wiener Dog Races, the Anything That Floats Race (including a youth version), the Regatta Funeral Parade, and, of course, the Regatta boat races along the Kanawha River.
You’ll find a full schedule of events within these pages, as well as on the Sternwheel Regatta Facebook page (facebook.com/charlestonsternwheelregatta). For when you’re on the go, download the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau App (Visit Charleston WV) from the Google Play or App Store.
