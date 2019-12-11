CHARLESTON — Multi- Grammy Award winning recording artist Bill Gaither will present the Gaither Christmas Homecoming music spectacular at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at the Charleston Civic Center, located at 200 Civic Center Drive in Charleston.
The legendary recording artist will present an exciting celebration, filled with the very best in Christian music, including Gaither’s own multi-award winning group, The Gaither Vocal Band, according to a news release.
The Gaither Vocal Band, featuring Gaither, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith, will be joined on this special night by several talented musical guests. Throughout the evening they will share timeless gospel classics, as well as refreshing, inspiring new favorites embraced by audiences of all ages and backgrounds, as well as classic Christmas standards guaranteed to ring in holiday cheer.
“The longer I live, the more I learn to appreciate the here and now — this moment, this place in life — this group of people with whom I am privileged to collaborate,” Gaither Vocal Band founder and bass singer, Bill Gaither said in the release.
Year after year, Bill Gaither has brought the Homecoming Tour and the Christmas music spectacular into cities worldwide. Gaither continues to be delighted by audiences’ response to the concerts, now more than 40 years after he quit his day job as a teacher.
“I’ve always said it all starts with a great song, and we are fortunate that each concert includes great songs that have stood the test of time,” he said. “With all the musical choices that are available now, there is still a special place for the joy and optimism that reside in Gospel music. Good news never gets old.”
Named ASCAP’s Songwriters of the Century, Bill and Gloria Gaither have written more than 700 popular gospel songs throughout their multi-decade career, including favorite standards “He Touched Me,” “Because He Lives,” and “There’s Just Something About That Name.” Since 1992, when Gaither began recording the celebrated Homecoming series of DVDs and CDs, most every volume has gone gold or platinum with sales totaling approximately 100 million volumes. The programs appear regularly on television networks around the world.
The roster of talented friends taking the stage with Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band, will include The Martins, The Nelons, Lynda Randle, Charlotte Ritchie, Gene McDonald and Kevin Williams. This festive evening will feature many classic Christmas favorites, allowing all those attending to experience the true Reason for the Christmas season.
Additional information regarding the Gaither Christmas Homecoming Tour stop at the Charleston Civic Center on Friday is available online at www.gaither.com or www.premierproductions.com. Complete details, including group ticket information, is also available by calling 304-345-7469 or 304-345-7418. Tickets are also available at the Charleston Civic Center Box Office.