Courtesy of the C&O Historical Society
Courtesy of the C&O Historical Society
The 2023 calendar, “Chesapeake & Ohio Railway Through the New River Gorge” is pictured.
St. ALBANS, W.Va. — The Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society will host a special event at the St. Albans C&O Railway depot from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Feb. 4, featuring two retired railroaders from the region whose long careers earned them a prestigious dedication in the popular 2023 calendar, “Chesapeake & Ohio Railway Through the New River Gorge.”
In addition to including some never-seen historic photographs throughout the New River Gorge from its industrial peak, the C&O Historical Society dedicated this region-specific calendar to these two living connections to West Virginia history. The two retired railroaders who were honored, Leonard L. Claytor and Eric S. Pack, will appear in person at the St. Albans C&O depot signing autographs of the calendar, which includes a printed dedication to each man’s life and career.
In 2022, the City of St. Albans and Mayor Scott James entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society, a Virginia-based non-profit organization, to develop and showcase the city’s one-of-a-kind railway depot as a museum and tourist destination. This event opens the depot to the public with the opportunity to see the vintage station up close, hear railroading stories, and take home a unique piece of history.
“The City of St. Albans is excited about the events that the C&O Historical Society are putting on at the St. Albans Depot,” James said in a news release. “Not only does it bring folks to our great community but gives us an opportunity to showcase an important part of St. Albans’ history.”
The honorees appearing in St. Albans, according to the C&OHS, captained “the machine through the garden,” describing how the railroad brought people into this part of the country who would have never otherwise witnessed the New River Gorge, now the country’s newest national park. Believed to be two of the last active C&O Railway hires at the time of their retirements, Pack and Claytor added their own pages to history during their illustrious careers, much of which was spent bringing thousands of people through some of the most rugged terrain in North America on board Amtrak’s passenger train The Cardinal. Both men now volunteer with the C&O Historical Society, giving lectures about their careers and sharing their history with audiences firsthand.
C&O Historical Society President Mark Totten summarized the event plan, “Answers to your railroading questions and photos will also be part of the event, and as always, a range of stories from the C&O Railway to Amtrak will be told to all in attendance.”
According to the C&O Historical Society, these individuals represent just two of many thousands of railroaders who lived and worked within this region of West Virginia for over 100 years, opening a gateway into this otherwise inaccessible region. The former C&O Railway, now CSX Transportation, still runs through the New River Gorge from Gauley Bridge to Hinton, West Virginia.
“We are fortunate to have retired Engineer Eric Pack and Conductor Leonard L. Claytor appearing in St. Albans to sign autographs of our new calendar that honors the railroading history of the New River Gorge,” Totten said. “The C&O Historical Society is especially grateful to the City of St. Albans and Mayor Scott James for making these types of events possible at the depot. We are pleased to be a small part in Mayor James’ ambitious tourism-development goals for the city.”
Copies of “Chesapeake & Ohio Through the New River Gorge” will be available onsite for $10. The St. Albans C&O Railway depot is located at 400 4th Ave., St. Albans. The wooden railway depot replaced older structures that served passengers and offered freight service and is preserved today by the City of St. Albans.
About the guests
Leonard L. Claytor hired onto the C&O on Nov. 10, 1969. He began work in St. Albans and worked in the yards at South Charleston, Huntington, and Handley. Working through Chessie System and CSX Transportation at places like the Coal River and Cabin Creek Subdivisions, Claytor transitioned to Amtrak in 1985. During these years, he was a well-known fixture on the passenger train The Cardinal, working the territory the C&OHS’s regional calendar covers and continuing the history and hospitality of the Chesapeake & Ohio into the 21st century. His father, Howard Winfred Claytor Sr., retired from the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway as a track supervisor after 32 years of service. In his career, Leonard Claytor guided countless numbers of travelers over the C&O Railway’s former territory, retiring as a conductor on Dec. 19, 2021.
Eric S. Pack is a retired locomotive engineer, retiring June 26, 2020, after 50 years of combined service with C&O, C&O/B&O, CSX, and Amtrak. Early in his career, he ran trains from Hinton to Durbin on the Greenbrier Subdivision. After transitioning to Amtrak, Pack piloted The Cardinal on the same route used by the Chesapeake & Ohio in its original east-west connection, through the New River Gorge. Pack’s father, Cletis Pack, was a railroad car inspector with 30 years of service. His mother, Betty Jo Pack, was a telegraph operator with 32 years of service. Eric Pack is one of 11 children and the only one that ended up working for the railroad, where on his first day, he worked at the current location of the C&O Railway Heritage Center museum in Clifton Forge, Virginia. His maternal grandfather was the section foreman at Fire Creek, West Virginia, when his mother was born. His paternal grandfather cut cross ties and sold them to the railroad.
