St. ALBANS, W.Va. — The Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society will host a special event at the St. Albans C&O Railway depot from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Feb. 4, featuring two retired railroaders from the region whose long careers earned them a prestigious dedication in the popular 2023 calendar, “Chesapeake & Ohio Railway Through the New River Gorge.”

In addition to including some never-seen historic photographs throughout the New River Gorge from its industrial peak, the C&O Historical Society dedicated this region-specific calendar to these two living connections to West Virginia history. The two retired railroaders who were honored, Leonard L. Claytor and Eric S. Pack, will appear in person at the St. Albans C&O depot signing autographs of the calendar, which includes a printed dedication to each man’s life and career.

